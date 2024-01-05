Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw

Nathan Michelow to captain England Under 20's v Bath

05.01.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Mich2
Mich1

Nathan Michelow has been awarded the captaincy for the friendly match in Bristol and will lead the 26-man travelling party onto the pitch of the National 2 West club.

Mark Mapletoft and Andy Titterrell have selected their first England U20 Men’s matchday squad of the 2023/24 season as their side prepares for the challenge of Bath Rugby this Saturday (6 January, 2pm kick-off).

In preparation for the upcoming 2024 U20 Six Nations, the U20 Men encounter an academy-focused Bath outfit led by head academy coach Andy Robinson at the home of Dings Crusaders, Shaftesbury Park.

Michelow, who played in all five 2023 U20 World Championship fixtures last summer, is complemented with eight more capped U20 players in the makeup of the team.

Olamide Sodeke, also a Saracen will start in the second-r0w.

England U20 Men’s head coach Mark Mapletoft said: “It’s been a real pleasure to bring this new cohort together over the last week, the boys have showcased a real intent on proving themselves in a game capacity for the first time.

“Our training regime has reflected the intensity we want to arrive with in Saturday’s game with Bath. We know Bath’s capabilities in producing some of the country’s best talent, so this weekend’s meeting is a suitable one for our boys.

“Myself, Andy and the rest of the coaching staff expect a really competitive 80 minutes at Shaftesbury Park. The boys are aware that the U20 Six Nations awaits in a few weeks, but our focus remains on attaining a positive performance on Saturday afternoon.”

News

See all news
Roti2

TEAM NEWS | Leicester Tigers v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 11)

Rotimi Segun says there is great calmness amongst the squad as Saracens Men head in to a potentially season-defining month. The Men in Black head to Mattioli Woods Welford Road on Saturday to face Leicester Tigers in a crucial Gallagher Premiership match, before the return of Investec Champions Cup action for the next fortnight. Sarries […]

05.01.24
In association with
City Index City Index
News Template

TEAM NEWS | Sale Sharks Women vs Saracens Women (PWR - Rd 7

Scrum-half Leanne Infante is targeting a perfect start to 2024, as her side make the trip north to face Sale Sharks Women. It's been a hugely positive start to the season in both league and cup for the women in black but Infante admitted her side will be in for a physical battle at CorpacQ […]

05.01.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Mich2

Nathan Michelow to captain England Under 20's v Bath

Nathan Michelow has been awarded the captaincy for the friendly match in Bristol and will lead the 26-man travelling party onto the pitch of the National 2 West club. Mark Mapletoft and Andy Titterrell have selected their first England U20 Men’s matchday squad of the 2023/24 season as their side prepares for the challenge of […]

05.01.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners