Sydney Gregson Interview

Centre Sydney Gregson was glad to have had some time off over Christmas, as her side prepare for a big block of fixtures, starting with Sale Sharks away. When asked about her time off over the festive period, Sydney noted, “I think it's really important to have a bit of time off. And I think we had quite an intense block of games with a week off in between, which was nice to reset and then come back into training this week”.

When asked about her excitement to return to training she responded that she has really missed being around everyone and had enjoyed being back in with the group.

There is clear excitement this week about taking on Sale Sharks Women and Sydney spoke about how you cannot underestimate a Sale side who have already beaten Harlequins this season. With world stars like Beatrice Rigoni at Sale and other internationals moving to different teams across the league, Sydney spoke about how much more competitive the league had become stating, “that's how you grow as a player, when you play against world class players”.

When discussing the squad strength at Saracens, Sydney explained that it was a real positive to have so much strength in depth. “I think it's so competitive. But it's positively competitive. It's not like people are fighting for the same positions or sort of negative towards each other. It's just people pushing each other to be better. And I think the environment we have got is really good to share."

Discussing the recent success of the Christmas Cracker and the support of Saracens fans over Christmas, Sydney stated “It's been really special to have a home crowd especially at these big games, it really drives us to put in a performance. And I think they made the second half for us against Bristol, where we had a bit of a shaky start. We all feel it on the pitch. And we can hear them shouting for us. We have got a really, really good group of fans that follow us everywhere that come to all the away games and the home games and it really does push us to the next level and keep us going”.