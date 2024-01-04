Saracens Women Launch The Duel 2024

The Duel is back and it's set to be bigger than ever!

With a cast list worthy of an Oscar, Saracens Women and Harlequins Women will again lock horns on 10 February at StoneX Stadium. London bragging rights on the line.

After last season's thrilling match saw a record 2992 fans pack into StoneX, this year we want to go even bigger!

We're rolling out the red carpet and putting on a show worthy of an opening night premiere! Forget the Oscar for best actress, we've got the best women's player on the planet in attendance! The supporting cast is stacked too, with the likes of Sophie de Goede, Poppy Cleall, Zoe Harrison and Georgia Evans all ready to put in a show-stopping performance.

If you thought that Barbie had an all-star cast, just wait until you see the names featuring in this one!

The match-ups in this one read like a who's who of women's rugby; Jess Breach vs Ellie Kildunne, Ella Wyrwas and Leanne Infante up against Lucy Packer and Flo Robinson and May Campbell going up against Connie Powell are just some of the mouthwatering head-to-heads that will be on show!

We want to get StoneX rocking and celebrate women's rugby in London throughout the day, with a number of special activities planned! After The Duel itself has finished, both Saracens and Harlequins Women's Centre of Excellence sides will be taking to the StoneX turf for 'The Mini-Duel' as the stars of the future show what they can do at 3.30pm.

Tickets are on sale here for just £5 for U16s and £10 for adults, with this match also included in your Women's Seasonal Membership.

Hospitality is also available for this fixture, so you can watch this stellar cast in style, with spaces in The Tulip Club starting from JUST £82.50 per person + VAT, with boxes also available at £125 per person. You can find out more and book your spot here.

It's the two most successful sides in recent times going head-to-head, with internationals aplenty on both sides of the fence. This one really isn't an event you want to miss!