DISCIPLINARY UPDATE | Mako Vunipola

Mako Vunipola received a red card for dangerous tackling, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.13, during the game against Newcastle Falcons on 30 December.

The case was heard by an independent disciplinary panel chaired by Jeremy Summers sitting with Mitch Read and Leon Lloyd on Tuesday 2 January.

The player admitted that foul play took place but not that it met the red card threshold. The panel upheld the charge and Vunipola received a four match ban. He is ineligible to take part in World Rugby's Coaching Intervention Programme having completed it in 2022.

Vunipola will miss the following games:

06.01 v Leicester Tigers

14.01 v Bordeaux

20.12 v Lyon

27.01 v Exeter Chiefs

The full judgement can be read here. Infographic is available here.