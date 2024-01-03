Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
DISCIPLINARY UPDATE | Mako Vunipola

03.01.24
Mako1
Mako2

Mako Vunipola received a red card for dangerous tackling, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.13, during the game against Newcastle Falcons on 30 December.

The case was heard by an independent disciplinary panel chaired by Jeremy Summers sitting with Mitch Read and Leon Lloyd on Tuesday 2 January.

The player admitted that foul play took place but not that it met the red card threshold.  The panel upheld the charge and Vunipola received a four match ban.  He is ineligible to take part in World Rugby's Coaching Intervention Programme having completed it in 2022.

Vunipola will miss the following games:

  • 06.01 v Leicester Tigers
  • 14.01 v Bordeaux
  • 20.12 v Lyon
  • 27.01 v Exeter Chiefs

The full judgement can be read here. Infographic is available here.

Sg News 2

Sydney Gregson Interview

Centre Sydney Gregson was glad to have had some time off over Christmas, as her side prepare for a big block of fixtures, starting with Sale Sharks away. When asked about her time off over the festive period, Sydney noted, “I think it's really important to have a bit of time off. And I think […]

04.01.24
Duel Webarticle

Saracens Women Launch The Duel 2024

The Duel is back and it's set to be bigger than ever! With a cast list worthy of an Oscar, Saracens Women and Harlequins Women will again lock horns on 10 February at StoneX Stadium. London bragging rights on the line. After last season's thrilling match saw a record 2992 fans pack into StoneX, this […]

04.01.24
03.01.24
