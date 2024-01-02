Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Website Banner V5 Rw

Just ONE WEEK left to purchase your tickets to The Showdown 4 at Early Bird Price!

02.01.24
Showd1
Showd2

We cannot wait for you all to join us for what we are certain will be another fantastic year here at Saracens.

To kick things off, this is your 🚨 REMINDER 🚨 that our Early Bird pricing for our upcoming big game, The Showdown 4, will END this time next week - 10am on Tuesday 9th January.

That means you have JUST ONE WEEK to secure our best seats at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and our BEST EVER PRICE.

WHY SHOULD YOU JOIN US ON SATURDAY 23RD MARCH?

Last year over 55,000 of you joined us for the momentous occasion that was The Showdown 3! The rugby was epic, the entertainment was electric and the atmosphere was second-to-none.

This year, we are going BIGGER and BETTER than ever before.

EPIC RUGBY: We are once again taking on our London rivals Harlequins in The Showdown 4! With international superstars up for selection across both sides including the likes of Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Jamie George, Joe Marler, Marcus Smith & Alex Dombrant, this is your chance to watch WORLD CLASS RUGBY at a fraction of the price.

ELECTRIC ENTERTAINMENT: This year JAMES HASKELL is joining us at The Showdown 4 to bring the noise with his DJ set both pre and post-match. In addition we will have live music throughout the stadium, kids entertainers and the return of our South podium FAN ZONE to keep the party going post-match

SIZZLING ATMOSPHERE: The combination of the two is set to produce our best atmosphere yet, and we cannot wait for you all to be there.

THE SHOWDOWN 4: BUY NOW

Nextatston

Next Up at StoneX

THEY SAY THAT REVENGE IS A DISH BEST SERVED COLD, WELL THE CHILLERS WILL NO DOUBT BE OUT AT TRAINING FOR THE SARACENS MEN’S TEAM IN THE FIRST MONTH OF 2024 AS THEY PREPARE TO WELCOME EXETER CHIEFS TO THE STONEX STADIUM ON SATURDAY, 27 JANUARY. Far from eradicating the memory of the 65-10 defeat […]

02.01.24
Earlaz

A-Z | Ben Earl

It's Ben Earl's turn to take on the A-Z challenge. Check out his answers below. A - Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be? Thor B - Boyhood: Who was your sporting idol growing up? Tiger Woods C - Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory? Summer holidays in Devon, playing […]

02.01.24
