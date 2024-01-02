Just ONE WEEK left to purchase your tickets to The Showdown 4 at Early Bird Price!

Last year over 55,000 of you joined us for the momentous occasion that was The Showdown 3! The rugby was epic, the entertainment was electric and the atmosphere was second-to-none.

This year, we are going BIGGER and BETTER than ever before.

EPIC RUGBY: We are once again taking on our London rivals Harlequins in The Showdown 4! With international superstars up for selection across both sides including the likes of Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Jamie George, Joe Marler, Marcus Smith & Alex Dombrant, this is your chance to watch WORLD CLASS RUGBY at a fraction of the price.

ELECTRIC ENTERTAINMENT: This year JAMES HASKELL is joining us at The Showdown 4 to bring the noise with his DJ set both pre and post-match. In addition we will have live music throughout the stadium, kids entertainers and the return of our South podium FAN ZONE to keep the party going post-match

SIZZLING ATMOSPHERE: The combination of the two is set to produce our best atmosphere yet, and we cannot wait for you all to be there.