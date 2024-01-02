Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Next Up at StoneX

02.01.24
Saracens Women V Bristol Bears Women Allianz Pwr 2023/2024

THEY SAY THAT REVENGE IS A DISH BEST SERVED COLD, WELL THE CHILLERS WILL NO DOUBT BE OUT AT TRAINING FOR THE SARACENS MEN’S TEAM IN THE FIRST MONTH OF 2024 AS THEY PREPARE TO WELCOME EXETER CHIEFS TO THE STONEX STADIUM ON SATURDAY, 27 JANUARY.

Far from eradicating the memory of the 65-10 defeat at the hands of the Chiefs in Round 2 of the Gallagher Premiership on 14 October, it has become a catalyst for the return at the end of next month.

Book your tickets now for a game that will see a fully loaded Saracens got into battle against one of the main rivals for a top four finish this season.

There is plenty more rugby on offer at the StoneX before then, though, with Saracens Women facing last season’s two finalists in the Allianz PWR – Exeter Chiefs and reigning champions Gloucester-Hartpury. If Alex Austerberry’s side can maintain their unbeaten run to date through January then they will be well placed to regain their crown.

The men also face two crucial games in the Investec Champions Cup. The results from the trip to high flying Begles-Bordeaux and the home clash with Lyon will determine their chances of reaching the Round of 16. After a tough start in South Africa, where they were beaten by the Bulls, it was business as usual at home against Connacht in a thoroughly entertaining 55-36 win.

Make sure you book your ticket to join in all the fun in a crucial month of rugby action to kick-off the New Year.

Mako1

DISCIPLINARY UPDATE | Mako Vunipola

Mako Vunipola received a red card for dangerous tackling, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.13, during the game against Newcastle Falcons on 30 December. The case was heard by an independent disciplinary panel chaired by Jeremy Summers sitting with Mitch Read and Leon Lloyd on Tuesday 2 January. The player admitted that foul play took […]

03.01.24
