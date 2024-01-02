Next Up at StoneX

Far from eradicating the memory of the 65-10 defeat at the hands of the Chiefs in Round 2 of the Gallagher Premiership on 14 October, it has become a catalyst for the return at the end of next month.

Book your tickets now for a game that will see a fully loaded Saracens got into battle against one of the main rivals for a top four finish this season.

There is plenty more rugby on offer at the StoneX before then, though, with Saracens Women facing last season’s two finalists in the Allianz PWR – Exeter Chiefs and reigning champions Gloucester-Hartpury. If Alex Austerberry’s side can maintain their unbeaten run to date through January then they will be well placed to regain their crown.

The men also face two crucial games in the Investec Champions Cup. The results from the trip to high flying Begles-Bordeaux and the home clash with Lyon will determine their chances of reaching the Round of 16. After a tough start in South Africa, where they were beaten by the Bulls, it was business as usual at home against Connacht in a thoroughly entertaining 55-36 win.

Make sure you book your ticket to join in all the fun in a crucial month of rugby action to kick-off the New Year.