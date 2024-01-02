A-Z | Ben Earl
It's Ben Earl's turn to take on the A-Z challenge. Check out his answers below.
A - Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?
Thor
B - Boyhood: Who was your sporting idol growing up?
Tiger Woods
C - Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory? Summer holidays in Devon, playing every sport possible!
D - Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal?
Spag Bol night before the game
E - Education: What was your favourite subject in school?
English
F - Film buff: What’s your favourite film?
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
G - Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?
Maro Itoje
H - Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination?
Nevis in the Caribbean
I - Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?
Hugh Tizard!
J - Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad?
Sam Crean is very funny
K - Kick-Off: What’s your favourite time of day to play a match?
1pm
L - Languages: How many languages can you speak?
1.5 - English and French (very poorly)
M - Music: Your favourite artist and song right now? ‘How long have you been away’ - Kryptogram
N - Number: Do you have a lucky number?
No
O - Others: What’s your favourite sport outside of rugby?
Golf, cricket, snooker
P - Pal: Who is your best mate in the squad?
So many to choose from, known Nick Isiekwe the longest !
Q - Quirky: Who has the most interesting fashion sense?
Andy Christie
R - Red Carpet: Who is the most famous contact in your phone?
Probably Maro or Zak Crawley
S - Superstitions: Do you have any matchday routines?
Same Socks and don’t really eat on match day!
T - Trim: What’s the worst haircut you’ve ever had?
Pretty much every one I’ve ever had. My trim circa 2016/17 was pretty humming
U- Under pressure: Who in the squad would be the best in a bad situation?
Not Tompkins or Isiekwe, probably Jamie George
V - Verified: How often do you use social media?
Too Much!
W - Worst fear: What are you most scared of?
Rats
X - X-ray: Have you ever broken any bones?
Yes, hopefully not anymore soon! (Touch wood)
Y - Youth: Where did you grow up?
Sevenoaks
Z - Zoo: What’s your favourite animal?
Gorillas