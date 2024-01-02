Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
A-Z | Ben Earl

02.01.24
Earlaz
Saracens V Newcastle Falcons Rugby Union 2023/2024

It's Ben Earl's turn to take on the A-Z challenge. Check out his answers below.

A - Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?
Thor

B - Boyhood: Who was your sporting idol growing up?

Tiger Woods

C - Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory? Summer holidays in Devon, playing every sport possible!

D - Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal?
Spag Bol night before the game

E - Education: What was your favourite subject in school?

English

F - Film buff: What’s your favourite film?

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

G - Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?
Maro Itoje

H - Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination?

Nevis in the Caribbean

I - Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?
Hugh Tizard!

J - Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad?
Sam Crean is very funny

K - Kick-Off: What’s your favourite time of day to play a match?
1pm

L - Languages: How many languages can you speak?
1.5 - English and French (very poorly)

M - Music: Your favourite artist and song right now? ‘How long have you been away’ - Kryptogram

N - Number: Do you have a lucky number?
No

O - Others: What’s your favourite sport outside of rugby?
Golf, cricket, snooker

P - Pal: Who is your best mate in the squad?
So many to choose from, known Nick Isiekwe the longest !

Q - Quirky: Who has the most interesting fashion sense?

Andy Christie

R - Red Carpet: Who is the most famous contact in your phone?
Probably Maro or Zak Crawley

S - Superstitions: Do you have any matchday routines?

Same Socks and don’t really eat on match day!

T - Trim: What’s the worst haircut you’ve ever had?

Pretty much every one I’ve ever had. My trim circa 2016/17 was pretty humming

U- Under pressure: Who in the squad would be the best in a bad situation?
Not Tompkins or Isiekwe, probably Jamie George

V - Verified: How often do you use social media?
Too Much!

W - Worst fear: What are you most scared of?
Rats

X - X-ray: Have you ever broken any bones?
Yes, hopefully not anymore soon! (Touch wood)

Y - Youth: Where did you grow up?
Sevenoaks

Z - Zoo: What’s your favourite animal?
Gorillas

Mako1

DISCIPLINARY UPDATE | Mako Vunipola

Mako Vunipola received a red card for dangerous tackling, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.13, during the game against Newcastle Falcons on 30 December. The case was heard by an independent disciplinary panel chaired by Jeremy Summers sitting with Mitch Read and Leon Lloyd on Tuesday 2 January. The player admitted that foul play took […]

03.01.24
Nextatston

Next Up at StoneX

THEY SAY THAT REVENGE IS A DISH BEST SERVED COLD, WELL THE CHILLERS WILL NO DOUBT BE OUT AT TRAINING FOR THE SARACENS MEN’S TEAM IN THE FIRST MONTH OF 2024 AS THEY PREPARE TO WELCOME EXETER CHIEFS TO THE STONEX STADIUM ON SATURDAY, 27 JANUARY. Far from eradicating the memory of the 65-10 defeat […]

02.01.24
