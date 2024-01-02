A-Z | Ben Earl

A - Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?

Thor

B - Boyhood: Who was your sporting idol growing up?

Tiger Woods

C - Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory? Summer holidays in Devon, playing every sport possible!

D - Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal?

Spag Bol night before the game

E - Education: What was your favourite subject in school?

English

F - Film buff: What’s your favourite film?

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy