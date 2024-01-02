The Interview | Olly Hartley

Fast forward to Christmas 2023 and things are much, much different. Much, much brighter – and far more settled. And having earned his spurs at Saracens with some sparkling performances, top of his aims this year might well be getting a shot at playing for England in the Six Nations. He might blush at any such suggestion, but if you read the Daily Mail after his stellar performance against Bundee Aki in the Investec Champions Cup win over Connacht, some people are thinking in those terms. “Rookie Olly Hartley put his hat in the Six Nations ring as Saracens got their European campaign back on track at the StoneX Stadium. The 21-year-old former England age-grade player scored twice, with the young centre showing he is one to keep an eye on in his match- up with Bundee Aki." Hartley and flanker Juan Martin Gonzalez were the stand-out performers with Sarries boss Mark McCall insisting the midfielder had come of age.

McCall said: “He defended really strongly and attacked really well. To jump into your first European Cup game and you are up against Bundee Aki, you see if someone is ready or not, but he showed us he is ready.” There you go, third part endorsement and a tap on the back from the boss. And there was more, with this from Lawrence Dallaglio on TV: “I think this team and this tournament unearths new players all the time. Olly Hartley particularly, just look at the size of him. Huge,” Dallaglio said. “It’s early days to talk about international rugby when a player has hardly even bedded himself into the champion side, but he’s got a big future ahead of him. If you can play at this level, you can play at any level really.”