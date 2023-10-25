Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Press Call | McCall excited for Kingsholm challenge

25.10.23
mccall1
mcall2

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is aware of the challenge ahead this Friday when his side travel to Kingsholm to take on third-placed Gloucester.

The Men in Black will face the Cherry and Whites looking to secure their first win of the season, and he was complimentary of how George Skivington’s side have started their campaign.

“It’s always tough there. They have won every game so far but we will go down there and try to improve, and see where it takes us.

They have always had a strong set piece but the slight change this year has been an expansion of their attack which has been very impressive. There is a lot for us to get right on Friday.”

Despite what has been a challenging start to the Gallagher Premiership season, McCall believes there are positive times ahead.

“This is my 15th season at the club and every single one has thrown up some challenging periods. This one has come early but for the younger less experienced players it is a great chance for them to figure out how they can get better.”

He added: “It may be short term pain but from what we’ve seen, in the long run it does them the power of good. All of our players at some point got in to the team when people were away, and some young players have impressed me and showed some encouraging signs.”

When asked about his England contingent, he started by praising their sensational semi-final performance.

“We were all incredibly proud. All of them played superbly well and it was a wonderful team performance. To see our players at the heart of it was great.”

He discussed their return to domestic action, and suggested when fans will be able to see them back at StoneX Stadium.

“We’ll take it on a case by case basis. Some of them have played a lot, and everybody needs some time away from the rugby environment sometimes. Whether that’s right away or in the coming weeks we’ll wait and see.

They have been in camp for four months which is a long time in high pressure matches, so we’ll take to them all individually and see what they need.”

See the Champions back at StoneX on Saturday 4th November when we welcome Leicester Tigers, click here to book your tickets!

cup r5

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Gloucester-Hartpury (AC - Rd 5)

Saracens Women's Isla Alejandro is confident her side can do what they need to do, as they hunt a semi-final berth against Gloucester-Hartpury on Saturday. After last weekend's victory over Trailfinders Women, Alejandro's side know that one point will see them qualify for the knockouts, whilst a win will secure a home semi-final. Saturday's fixture […]

27.10.23
CamillaBHM

Camilla Buchanan | Reflections on Black Roses Documentary

As part of our Black History Month celebrations, our Head Coach Camilla Buchanan reflects on making her documentary 'Black Roses: Netball after the Windrush.' What has changed in the years since and what are the next steps for the sport? Making the Black Roses documentary three years ago was a massive honour. It was an […]

26.10.23
tiz2

TEAM NEWS | Gloucester Rugby v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 3)

Hugh Tizard is excited to make his return to action on Friday as the Men in Black head to Gloucester looking to kickstart their Gallagher Premiership campaign. The second-rower is back after recovering from a foot injury, and provides a welcome boost to the pack ahead of the tough assignment at Kingsholm under the floodlights. […]

26.10.23
