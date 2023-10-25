Press Call | McCall excited for Kingsholm challenge

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is aware of the challenge ahead this Friday when his side travel to Kingsholm to take on third-placed Gloucester.

The Men in Black will face the Cherry and Whites looking to secure their first win of the season, and he was complimentary of how George Skivington’s side have started their campaign.

“It’s always tough there. They have won every game so far but we will go down there and try to improve, and see where it takes us.

They have always had a strong set piece but the slight change this year has been an expansion of their attack which has been very impressive. There is a lot for us to get right on Friday.”

Despite what has been a challenging start to the Gallagher Premiership season, McCall believes there are positive times ahead.

“This is my 15th season at the club and every single one has thrown up some challenging periods. This one has come early but for the younger less experienced players it is a great chance for them to figure out how they can get better.”

He added: “It may be short term pain but from what we’ve seen, in the long run it does them the power of good. All of our players at some point got in to the team when people were away, and some young players have impressed me and showed some encouraging signs.”

When asked about his England contingent, he started by praising their sensational semi-final performance.

“We were all incredibly proud. All of them played superbly well and it was a wonderful team performance. To see our players at the heart of it was great.”

He discussed their return to domestic action, and suggested when fans will be able to see them back at StoneX Stadium.

“We’ll take it on a case by case basis. Some of them have played a lot, and everybody needs some time away from the rugby environment sometimes. Whether that’s right away or in the coming weeks we’ll wait and see.

They have been in camp for four months which is a long time in high pressure matches, so we’ll take to them all individually and see what they need.”

