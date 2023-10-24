Saracens extend partnership with fourfive

Saracens is excited to announce the extension of our partnership with fourfive as the Official Wellness Partners of Saracens Men, Women and Mavericks.

The Vitamin and Supplements providers, who partner all three teams at StoneX Stadium look to offer ‘Game Changing Wellness’ with their premium quality, independently tested CBD products to help athletes hit their performance potential.

Set up by former Saracens players George Kruis and Dom Day, their mission is to apply the rigorous standards of professional sport to developing and producing innovative health and wellbeing supplements so you can feel your best.

After a successful first two years of the partnership, there will be another year where their products are supplied to the players to help in their preparation for the demands of a professional season.

Ben Spencer, Nutritionist at Saracens welcomed the news.

“This season fourfive are continuing to be an important part of Saracens performance nutrition strategy. Their extensive product range allows for a focus on both optimal health and athletic performance.

They use 100% natural ingredients, no preservatives or unnatural fillers and ensure high levels bioavailability in their products to provide our athletes with the best support on and off the pitch.”

George Kruis, co-founder of fourfive is delighted to extend the deal.

"We are thrilled to announce the continuation of our partnership with Saracens Men, Women and Mavericks into the 2023/24 season.

Dom and I founded fourfive to bring an unrivalled level of professionalism, quality, and purity of ingredients to the wellness industry we are so proud to now provide top tier clubs such as Saracens with our range of game changing wellness.”