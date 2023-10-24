Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners

Saracens extend partnership with fourfive

24.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index
fourfive1
fourfive2

Saracens is excited to announce the extension of our partnership with fourfive as the Official Wellness Partners of Saracens Men, Women and Mavericks.

The Vitamin and Supplements providers, who partner all three teams at StoneX Stadium look to offer ‘Game Changing Wellness’ with their premium quality, independently tested CBD products to help athletes hit their performance potential.

Set up by former Saracens players George Kruis and Dom Day, their mission is to apply the rigorous standards of professional sport to developing and producing innovative health and wellbeing supplements so you can feel your best.

After a successful first two years of the partnership, there will be another year where their products are supplied to the players to help in their preparation for the demands of a professional season.

Ben Spencer, Nutritionist at Saracens welcomed the news.

“This season fourfive are continuing to be an important part of Saracens performance nutrition strategy. Their extensive product range allows for a focus on both optimal health and athletic performance.

They use 100% natural ingredients, no preservatives or unnatural fillers and ensure high levels bioavailability in their products to provide our athletes with the best support on and off the pitch.”

George Kruis, co-founder of fourfive is delighted to extend the deal.

"We are thrilled to announce the continuation of our partnership with Saracens Men, Women and Mavericks into the 2023/24 season.

Dom and I founded fourfive to bring an unrivalled level of professionalism, quality, and purity of ingredients to the wellness industry we are so proud to now provide top tier clubs such as Saracens with our range of game changing wellness.”

News

See all news
cup r5

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Gloucester-Hartpury (AC - Rd 5)

Saracens Women's Isla Alejandro is confident her side can do what they need to do, as they hunt a semi-final berth against Gloucester-Hartpury on Saturday. After last weekend's victory over Trailfinders Women, Alejandro's side know that one point will see them qualify for the knockouts, whilst a win will secure a home semi-final. Saturday's fixture […]

27.10.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
CamillaBHM

Camilla Buchanan | Reflections on Black Roses Documentary

As part of our Black History Month celebrations, our Head Coach Camilla Buchanan reflects on making her documentary 'Black Roses: Netball after the Windrush.' What has changed in the years since and what are the next steps for the sport? Making the Black Roses documentary three years ago was a massive honour. It was an […]

26.10.23
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
tiz2

TEAM NEWS | Gloucester Rugby v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 3)

Hugh Tizard is excited to make his return to action on Friday as the Men in Black head to Gloucester looking to kickstart their Gallagher Premiership campaign. The second-rower is back after recovering from a foot injury, and provides a welcome boost to the pack ahead of the tough assignment at Kingsholm under the floodlights. […]

26.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners