Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Four Sarries stars named in Red Roses squad to take on Canada

24.10.23
EngvsCan
England v Australia: WXV1 - Wellington

Saracens Women's Marlie Packer will again captain her country, as the Red Roses face Canada in WXV1.

There are nine changes to the side that beat Australia last Friday, with fellow Saracens Rosie Galligan, Ella Wyrwas and Jess Breach all poised to make an impact from the bench.

This will be the third time in a month that the Red Roses have faced the Canadians and, with fellow Saracens Sophie de Goede and McKinley Hunt set to feature for Kevin Rouet's side, there will be a North London feel to proceedings.

Both encounters in the Summer Series proved to be physical affairs, including an entertaining encounter at StoneX Stadium, and this one is expected to be no different on Friday.

Ahead of this one, Interim head coach Louis Deacon said wants his side to continue building momentum.

“We’ve named a team that we believe gives us the best opportunity to build on our momentum after the game last weekend. The energy has been positive throughout our time in New Zealand, and it’s been a great start to our time in Dunedin as we prepare for the next round of WXV. Our Summer Series matches against Canada were the perfect warm-up for WXV and we have no doubt they will provide a stern test once again on Friday night.”

Red Roses team to play Canada

15. Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 36 caps)

14. Abby Dow (Trailfinders Women, 38 caps)

13. Helena Rowland – vice-captain (Loughborough Lightning, 26 caps)

12. Amber Reed (Bristol Bears, 66 caps)

11. Claudia MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 30 caps)

10. Holly Aitchison (Bristol Bears, 23 caps)

9. Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 65 caps)

1. Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury, 8 caps)

2. Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 52 caps)

3. Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 59 caps)

4. Zoe Aldcroft – vice-captain (Gloucester-Hartpury, 46 caps)

5. Cath O’Donnell (Loughborough Lightning, 29 caps)

6. Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 9 caps)

7. Marlie Packer – captain (Saracens, 97 caps)

8. Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 60 caps)

Replacements

  1. Connie Powell (Harlequins, 12 caps)
  2. Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 40 caps)
  3. Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 23 caps)
  4. Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 12 caps)
  5. Maisy Allen (Exeter Chiefs, 3 caps)
  6. Ella Wyrwas (Saracens, 4 caps)
  7. Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 16 caps)
  8. Jess Breach (Saracens, 31 caps)

CamillaBHM

Camilla Buchanan | Reflections on Black Roses Documentary

As part of our Black History Month celebrations, our Head Coach Camilla Buchanan reflects on making her documentary 'Black Roses: Netball after the Windrush.' What has changed in the years since and what are the next steps for the sport? Making the Black Roses documentary three years ago was a massive honour. It was an […]

26.10.23
tiz2

TEAM NEWS | Gloucester Rugby v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 3)

Hugh Tizard is excited to make his return to action on Friday as the Men in Black head to Gloucester looking to kickstart their Gallagher Premiership campaign. The second-rower is back after recovering from a foot injury, and provides a welcome boost to the pack ahead of the tough assignment at Kingsholm under the floodlights. […]

26.10.23
News-Template (1) (1) copy

StoneX Stadium Tours are back!

Following the Rugby World Cup and the gripping Ashes series, this great year of sport continues as the Cricket World Cup concludes and the Champions League continues. So come and view some of sports greatest pieces of memorabilia used by some of the planet’s sporting legends! With the Cricket world Cup in mind, Eoin Morgan’s […]

25.10.23
