Four Sarries stars named in Red Roses squad to take on Canada

Saracens Women's Marlie Packer will again captain her country, as the Red Roses face Canada in WXV1.

There are nine changes to the side that beat Australia last Friday, with fellow Saracens Rosie Galligan, Ella Wyrwas and Jess Breach all poised to make an impact from the bench.

This will be the third time in a month that the Red Roses have faced the Canadians and, with fellow Saracens Sophie de Goede and McKinley Hunt set to feature for Kevin Rouet's side, there will be a North London feel to proceedings.

Both encounters in the Summer Series proved to be physical affairs, including an entertaining encounter at StoneX Stadium, and this one is expected to be no different on Friday.

Ahead of this one, Interim head coach Louis Deacon said wants his side to continue building momentum.

“We’ve named a team that we believe gives us the best opportunity to build on our momentum after the game last weekend. The energy has been positive throughout our time in New Zealand, and it’s been a great start to our time in Dunedin as we prepare for the next round of WXV. Our Summer Series matches against Canada were the perfect warm-up for WXV and we have no doubt they will provide a stern test once again on Friday night.”

Red Roses team to play Canada

15. Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 36 caps)

14. Abby Dow (Trailfinders Women, 38 caps)

13. Helena Rowland – vice-captain (Loughborough Lightning, 26 caps)

12. Amber Reed (Bristol Bears, 66 caps)

11. Claudia MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 30 caps)

10. Holly Aitchison (Bristol Bears, 23 caps)

9. Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 65 caps)

1. Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury, 8 caps)

2. Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 52 caps)

3. Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 59 caps)

4. Zoe Aldcroft – vice-captain (Gloucester-Hartpury, 46 caps)

5. Cath O’Donnell (Loughborough Lightning, 29 caps)

6. Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 9 caps)

7. Marlie Packer – captain (Saracens, 97 caps)

8. Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 60 caps)

Replacements