World Cup Round Up | Heartbreak as Sarries star in semis

Our international stars shone once again in France at the weekend despite a heartbreaking defeat for England on Saturday in the semi-final.

Lucio Cinti and Juan Martin Gonzalez both started for Argentina on Friday night, but were defeated 44-6 by a ruthless New Zealand side at the Stade de France.

Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, captain Owen Farrell and Elliot Daly all started in the 15-16 loss to South Africa which saw England perform heroically, coming within two minutes of reaching the final.

Billy Vunipola came off the bench in the second half, taking the tally of Saracens involved in the last four to eight.

Farrell scored all 15 points for England including a monstrous drop goal in a performance for the ages which will give them plenty of optimism ahead of the Six Nations.

This weekend there will be more Saracens involvement as England meet Argentina meet in Paris as they look to secure themselves a bronze medal.

