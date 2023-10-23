Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
World Cup Round Up | Heartbreak as Sarries star in semis

23.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index
earl1
faz2

Our international stars shone once again in France at the weekend despite a heartbreaking defeat for England on Saturday in the semi-final.

Lucio Cinti and Juan Martin Gonzalez both started for Argentina on Friday night, but were defeated 44-6 by a ruthless New Zealand side at the Stade de France.

Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, captain Owen Farrell and Elliot Daly all started in the 15-16 loss to South Africa which saw England perform heroically, coming within two minutes of reaching the final.

Billy Vunipola came off the bench in the second half, taking the tally of Saracens involved in the last four to eight.

Farrell scored all 15 points for England including a monstrous drop goal in a performance for the ages which will give them plenty of optimism ahead of the Six Nations.

This weekend there will be more Saracens involvement as England meet Argentina meet in Paris as they look to secure themselves a bronze medal.

Don’t forget you can watch all of our internationals at StoneX this season with a Seasonal Membership! For all the information, click here.

News

cup r5

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Gloucester-Hartpury (AC - Rd 5)

Saracens Women's Isla Alejandro is confident her side can do what they need to do, as they hunt a semi-final berth against Gloucester-Hartpury on Saturday. After last weekend's victory over Trailfinders Women, Alejandro's side know that one point will see them qualify for the knockouts, whilst a win will secure a home semi-final. Saturday's fixture […]

27.10.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
CamillaBHM

Camilla Buchanan | Reflections on Black Roses Documentary

As part of our Black History Month celebrations, our Head Coach Camilla Buchanan reflects on making her documentary 'Black Roses: Netball after the Windrush.' What has changed in the years since and what are the next steps for the sport? Making the Black Roses documentary three years ago was a massive honour. It was an […]

26.10.23
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
tiz2

TEAM NEWS | Gloucester Rugby v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 3)

Hugh Tizard is excited to make his return to action on Friday as the Men in Black head to Gloucester looking to kickstart their Gallagher Premiership campaign. The second-rower is back after recovering from a foot injury, and provides a welcome boost to the pack ahead of the tough assignment at Kingsholm under the floodlights. […]

26.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index

