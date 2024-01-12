Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw

Saracens announce new partnership with SQREEM Technologies

12.01.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Sqreem1
Sqreem2

Saracens is delighted to announce a new partnership with SQREEM Technologies as our Official AI Marketing Partner.

SQREEM are the worlds biggest digital behaviour aggregator, engaging and connecting consumers into a fully automated science for hundreds of brands and billions of consumers around the world. Headquartered in Singapore, SQREEM has clients and offices around the world.

They will deliver innovative consumer intelligence solutions to ensure that Saracens can understand their consumers and supporters better than ever before. SQREEM has a massive data capture infrastructure that turns entire markets into real time knowledge. The AI capability makes sense of all captured data, turning it into huge consumer knowledge bases, insights, and customer cohorts. SQREEM’s automated digital supply chain then allows all of this to be turned into omni-channel activation with market leading performance on cost, engagement, sales uplift and brand lift.

Their logo will be on the shorts for both Saracens Men and Women, starting from next weekend when the Men in Black take on Bordeaux Begles in the next round of the Investec Champions Cup.

As well as that, they will be the Presenting Partner of the Inside Training videos posted on the Saracens channels in the build up to each match, reaching an audience of over one million fans.

Saracens CEO, Lucy Wray, is delighted to welcome SQREEM in to the Saracens family.

“We are excited by the partnership with SQREEM Technologies and what their unique AI can bring to Saracens as we continue to build in performance, stature and geography. SQREEM’s approach to technology and in particular Artificial intelligence, will allow us to harness world leading technology which will help drive our audience growth, engage more meaningfully with our existing fans and reach potential new fans for the Saracens Group.”

Sqreem CEO Ian Chapman-Banks is excited by the partnership.

“Saracens and SQREEM are a natural fit. We both compete in highly charged environments and we share a will to succeed that surpasses the collective sum of our parts. This Partnership Agreement allows us both to find the best in one another to build our brands and our respective businesses through a sports-minded business set of players, commentators, spectators and investors.

We look forward to using this partnership opportunity to engage with and support the players, punters, spectators and the broader Rugby community through our AI and all other means possible.”

News

See all news
Sqreem1

Saracens announce new partnership with SQREEM Technologies

Saracens is delighted to announce a new partnership with SQREEM Technologies as our Official AI Marketing Partner. SQREEM are the worlds biggest digital behaviour aggregator, engaging and connecting consumers into a fully automated science for hundreds of brands and billions of consumers around the world. Headquartered in Singapore, SQREEM has clients and offices around the […]

12.01.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Pwr7 Preview

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Exeter Chiefs Women (PWR - Rd 8)

It's got all the makings of a humdinger on Saturday afternoon, as Saracens Women and Exeter Chiefs go head-to-head. The top two meet at StoneX on Saturday, with the right to sit at the top of the league standings on the line. The last time the two sides met was in last season's semi-final, with […]

12.01.24
In association with
City Index City Index
News Template

Sachel Grant named as Northern Ireland Netball U21s Head Coach

Saracens Mavericks are thrilled to confirm that Pathway Lead and U21 Head Coach Sachel Grant has been named as Northern Ireland U21s Head Coach for the upcoming World Youth Cup Qualifiers in September.   Sachel Grant, will lead the management team as Head Coach, whilst continuing her role with Saracens Mavericks, with Lisa Bowman taking up […]

11.01.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook

Partners

See all partners