Saracens announce new partnership with SQREEM Technologies

Saracens is delighted to announce a new partnership with SQREEM Technologies as our Official AI Marketing Partner.

SQREEM are the worlds biggest digital behaviour aggregator, engaging and connecting consumers into a fully automated science for hundreds of brands and billions of consumers around the world. Headquartered in Singapore, SQREEM has clients and offices around the world.

They will deliver innovative consumer intelligence solutions to ensure that Saracens can understand their consumers and supporters better than ever before. SQREEM has a massive data capture infrastructure that turns entire markets into real time knowledge. The AI capability makes sense of all captured data, turning it into huge consumer knowledge bases, insights, and customer cohorts. SQREEM’s automated digital supply chain then allows all of this to be turned into omni-channel activation with market leading performance on cost, engagement, sales uplift and brand lift.

Their logo will be on the shorts for both Saracens Men and Women, starting from next weekend when the Men in Black take on Bordeaux Begles in the next round of the Investec Champions Cup.

As well as that, they will be the Presenting Partner of the Inside Training videos posted on the Saracens channels in the build up to each match, reaching an audience of over one million fans.

Saracens CEO, Lucy Wray, is delighted to welcome SQREEM in to the Saracens family.

“We are excited by the partnership with SQREEM Technologies and what their unique AI can bring to Saracens as we continue to build in performance, stature and geography. SQREEM’s approach to technology and in particular Artificial intelligence, will allow us to harness world leading technology which will help drive our audience growth, engage more meaningfully with our existing fans and reach potential new fans for the Saracens Group.”

Sqreem CEO Ian Chapman-Banks is excited by the partnership.

“Saracens and SQREEM are a natural fit. We both compete in highly charged environments and we share a will to succeed that surpasses the collective sum of our parts. This Partnership Agreement allows us both to find the best in one another to build our brands and our respective businesses through a sports-minded business set of players, commentators, spectators and investors.

We look forward to using this partnership opportunity to engage with and support the players, punters, spectators and the broader Rugby community through our AI and all other means possible.”