Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Seven Saracens to face Fiji

13.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index
eng qf team
J. George

SARACENS HAVE HAD SEVEN PLAYERS NAMED IN THE ENGLAND SQUAD FOR THEIR QUARTER FINAL AGAINST FIJI ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Elliot Daly and captain Owen Farrell all start, with Theo Dan and Billy Vunipola on the bench.

Eroni Mari could also be in action at the Stade de Marseille for Fiji, with a spot in the semi-finals on the line.

Farrell will captain a starting XV with tw0 personnel changes to the one that edged past Samoa last weekend, as he looks to steer the ship from fly-half, having also broken Jonny Wilkinson's points record last weekend.

A potential semi-final against hosts France or World Champions South Africa awaits the victor of this one, with England determined to avoid a repeat of their defeat to Fiji at Twickenham in August.

Head Coach Steve Borthwick is excited for the opportunity against a dangerous opposition.

“The knockout stages of any Rugby World Cup are always full of excitement and keen anticipation for our supporters both at home and here in France. This will be no different. The players cannot wait for this Sunday’s quarter-final against Fiji,” said Borthwick.

“Everyone knows just what an unpredictably dangerous opposition Fiji can be. However, we have shown in the group stages how we can win games, and we will be calling on that experience and determination to ensure we carry on our journey.

“We are very much looking forward to returning to the special atmosphere of the Stade de Marseille, where we started our campaign back in September with a win against Argentina. I have said it before, but it is right that I say it again, our supporters contributed to a very special night on that occasion, and I have no doubt it will be another memorable evening this Sunday.”

ENGLAND v SAMOA
Sunday 15 October 2023
Stade de Marseille, Marseille
Kick-off: 5pm (local time)

15. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 28 caps)
14. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 76 caps)
13. Joe Marchant (Stade Francais, 23 caps)
12. Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 56 caps)
11. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 62 caps)
10. Owen Farrell – captain (Saracens, 109 caps)
9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 9 caps)
1. Ellis Genge – vice-captain (Bristol Bears, 55 caps)
2. Jamie George (Saracens, 82 caps)
3. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 104 caps)
4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 73 caps)
5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 15 caps)
6. Courtney Lawes – vice-captain (Northampton Saints, 103 caps)
7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 47 caps)
8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 22 caps)

Replacements:
16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 6 caps)
17. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 86 caps)
18. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 66 caps)
19. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps)
20. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 73 caps)
21. Danny Care (Harlequins, 93 caps)
22. George Ford - vice-captain (Sale Sharks, 89 caps)
23. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 18 caps)

ellis website

Alex Ellis to depart Saracens

Saracens Women can confirm that Canadian international Alex Ellis has departed the club, ahead of the new season. A hugely popular figure both within the squad and among supporters, Ellis made 38 appearances during her time with the club, winning the league in 2022 at Sixways. Ellis has made a big impact during her time […]

13.10.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
