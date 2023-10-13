Seven Saracens to face Fiji

SARACENS HAVE HAD SEVEN PLAYERS NAMED IN THE ENGLAND SQUAD FOR THEIR QUARTER FINAL AGAINST FIJI ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Elliot Daly and captain Owen Farrell all start, with Theo Dan and Billy Vunipola on the bench.

Eroni Mari could also be in action at the Stade de Marseille for Fiji, with a spot in the semi-finals on the line.

Farrell will captain a starting XV with tw0 personnel changes to the one that edged past Samoa last weekend, as he looks to steer the ship from fly-half, having also broken Jonny Wilkinson's points record last weekend.

A potential semi-final against hosts France or World Champions South Africa awaits the victor of this one, with England determined to avoid a repeat of their defeat to Fiji at Twickenham in August.

Head Coach Steve Borthwick is excited for the opportunity against a dangerous opposition.

“The knockout stages of any Rugby World Cup are always full of excitement and keen anticipation for our supporters both at home and here in France. This will be no different. The players cannot wait for this Sunday’s quarter-final against Fiji,” said Borthwick.

“Everyone knows just what an unpredictably dangerous opposition Fiji can be. However, we have shown in the group stages how we can win games, and we will be calling on that experience and determination to ensure we carry on our journey.

“We are very much looking forward to returning to the special atmosphere of the Stade de Marseille, where we started our campaign back in September with a win against Argentina. I have said it before, but it is right that I say it again, our supporters contributed to a very special night on that occasion, and I have no doubt it will be another memorable evening this Sunday.”

ENGLAND v SAMOA

Sunday 15 October 2023

Stade de Marseille, Marseille

Kick-off: 5pm (local time)

15. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 28 caps)

14. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 76 caps)

13. Joe Marchant (Stade Francais, 23 caps)

12. Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 56 caps)

11. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 62 caps)

10. Owen Farrell – captain (Saracens, 109 caps)

9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 9 caps)

1. Ellis Genge – vice-captain (Bristol Bears, 55 caps)

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 82 caps)

3. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 104 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 73 caps)

5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 15 caps)

6. Courtney Lawes – vice-captain (Northampton Saints, 103 caps)

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 47 caps)

8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 22 caps)

Replacements:

16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 6 caps)

17. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 86 caps)

18. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 66 caps)

19. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps)

20. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 73 caps)

21. Danny Care (Harlequins, 93 caps)

22. George Ford - vice-captain (Sale Sharks, 89 caps)

23. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 18 caps)