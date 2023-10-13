Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Alex Ellis to depart Saracens

13.10.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
ellis website
Saracens Women v Exeter Chiefs WomenRugby Union 2021/22Allianz Premier15s

Saracens Women can confirm that Canadian international Alex Ellis has departed the club, ahead of the new season.

A hugely popular figure both within the squad and among supporters, Ellis made 38 appearances during her time with the club, winning the league in 2022 at Sixways. Ellis has made a big impact during her time in North London, both on the field with her powerful performances and off the field with the bond that she built with the Saracens fanbase.

The popular forward paid tribute to the fans at the club and reflected on some of the moments that she will cherish when she looks back on her time at the club.

"The supporters at Saracens are the best kind of people. You know every game they will show up and give you such kind words of support, whether we win and lose. Even when I was on international duty, they would always reach out and give me positive words. Those little things showed that they cared, which always touched my heart. My time at Saracens has helped me grow as a player and a person. I met and played with some of the best people. There are two moments that I will always hold close. In 2022, I finally made it back into the Canadian playing squad. At a club game afterwards, someone from Sarries organised a card to give to me. I saw that everyone had signed it, to say how proud they were. It still makes me emotional. Secondly, winning the league will always be special! I will be forever grateful for the relationships I created at Saracens."

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry also took the time to praise Ellis, as he commented on the impact that she has had on the playing group and the club.

"Alex, has contributed significantly during her time at Saracens. A player with the ability to shape games with her physicality, ball carrying and line breaking runs, Alex always worked incredibly hard to ensure the team was in the best place possible. Off the field, Alex has always been a key element in social activities and driving our culture forward. Alex gave everything she had to the team and to developing her game. This led to an incredibly successful period of time at Saracens and one which will be remembered fondly by all. We would like to thank Alex for her contribution, and we wish her all the very best on her new adventure."

