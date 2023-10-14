Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
MATCH REPORT | Exeter Chiefs 65-10 Saracens Men (GPR Rd - 1)

14.10.23
Saracens Men suffered a difficult start to the season in the Southwest, as the 2023/24 Gallagher Premiership campaign got underway in disappointing fashion.

Just two minutes into this one, Exeter were in for their first of the afternoon, as Immanuel Fey-Waboso scored out wide after a quick attack down the shortside.

Things got worse for Saracens minutes later, as Alex Lozowski saw yellow for a high tackle.

Exeter were in a ruthless mood and duly added their second through Greg Fisilau, as Saracens struggled to build any momentum.

A difficult start became a hugely challenging one after a quarter of an hour, as Ethan Roots scored from close range, before Tom Hendrickson added a fourth after a well-executed chip and chase.

Saracens were struggling to make any inroads or get their hands on the ball in the first period. When they finally did get a chance after 20 minutes, Alex Goode was unable to fully gather his clever little kick through.

Things got even worse for Saracens moments later, as Henry Slade picked off a loose pass to stroll in, with Aled Davies seeing yellow for a high tackle, to compound his side’s woes.

On the half hour mark, Sarries finally broke into the Exeter 22, as they secured a penalty at the breakdown, only for touch to be missed, as the chance came and went.

That moment was indicative of the first half performance, as Exeter then marched down the field, taking advantage of a bouncing ball in the in-goal area, for Josh Hodge to dot down.

With Exeter again pressing, they looked to drive over from another maul, but some solid Sarries defence averted the danger.

That respite though was short-lived, as Hodge scored his second, leaving Saracens with a mountain to climb.

Despite the side finishing on the attack at the end of the half, possession was lost, allowing Exeter to boot the ball off.

Sarries were in need of a first start as the second period got underway and they duly found it, with Alex Lewington accelerating clear and finding Olly Hartley to finish in the corner.

Exeter were reduced to 14 men themselves in the aftermath, as Tommy Wyatt saw yellow for a tip tackle on Rotimi Segun, as Sarries looked to take advantage of the extra player.

The home side continued to press though, as Saracens gave up a penalty in the 22, allowing them to set up a driving maul. Fortunately for Mark McCall’s side, some solid defence denied the hosts another score.

Sarries were continuing to improve, as Segun broke free from the 22, but again, loose handling proved to be the side’s downfall.

For all of Saracens’ improved showing in the second half, Exeter broke free again, to score under the posts through Hodge, as the afternoon became all the more challenging.

Another try soon followed, as Tuima scored from close range for the hosts.

Sarries to their credit continued to fight, as they secured a scrum penalty against the head and built the phases in the 22, allowing Sean Maitland to scamper over out wide.

Exeter would add another two through Vintcent and Armstrong before the final whistle, to round off a difficult afternoon.

See all news
ellis website

Alex Ellis to depart Saracens

Saracens Women can confirm that Canadian international Alex Ellis has departed the club, ahead of the new season. A hugely popular figure both within the squad and among supporters, Ellis made 38 appearances during her time with the club, winning the league in 2022 at Sixways. Ellis has made a big impact during her time […]

13.10.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
eng qf team

Seven Saracens to face Fiji

SARACENS HAVE HAD SEVEN PLAYERS NAMED IN THE ENGLAND SQUAD FOR THEIR QUARTER FINAL AGAINST FIJI ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON. Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Elliot Daly and captain Owen Farrell all start, with Theo Dan and Billy Vunipola on the bench. Eroni Mari could also be in action at the Stade de Marseille for […]

13.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index

See all partners