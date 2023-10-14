MATCH REPORT | Exeter Chiefs 65-10 Saracens Men (GPR Rd - 1)

Saracens Men suffered a difficult start to the season in the Southwest, as the 2023/24 Gallagher Premiership campaign got underway in disappointing fashion.

Just two minutes into this one, Exeter were in for their first of the afternoon, as Immanuel Fey-Waboso scored out wide after a quick attack down the shortside.

Things got worse for Saracens minutes later, as Alex Lozowski saw yellow for a high tackle.

Exeter were in a ruthless mood and duly added their second through Greg Fisilau, as Saracens struggled to build any momentum.

A difficult start became a hugely challenging one after a quarter of an hour, as Ethan Roots scored from close range, before Tom Hendrickson added a fourth after a well-executed chip and chase.

Saracens were struggling to make any inroads or get their hands on the ball in the first period. When they finally did get a chance after 20 minutes, Alex Goode was unable to fully gather his clever little kick through.

Things got even worse for Saracens moments later, as Henry Slade picked off a loose pass to stroll in, with Aled Davies seeing yellow for a high tackle, to compound his side’s woes.

On the half hour mark, Sarries finally broke into the Exeter 22, as they secured a penalty at the breakdown, only for touch to be missed, as the chance came and went.

That moment was indicative of the first half performance, as Exeter then marched down the field, taking advantage of a bouncing ball in the in-goal area, for Josh Hodge to dot down.

With Exeter again pressing, they looked to drive over from another maul, but some solid Sarries defence averted the danger.

That respite though was short-lived, as Hodge scored his second, leaving Saracens with a mountain to climb.

Despite the side finishing on the attack at the end of the half, possession was lost, allowing Exeter to boot the ball off.

Sarries were in need of a first start as the second period got underway and they duly found it, with Alex Lewington accelerating clear and finding Olly Hartley to finish in the corner.

Exeter were reduced to 14 men themselves in the aftermath, as Tommy Wyatt saw yellow for a tip tackle on Rotimi Segun, as Sarries looked to take advantage of the extra player.

The home side continued to press though, as Saracens gave up a penalty in the 22, allowing them to set up a driving maul. Fortunately for Mark McCall’s side, some solid defence denied the hosts another score.

Sarries were continuing to improve, as Segun broke free from the 22, but again, loose handling proved to be the side’s downfall.

For all of Saracens’ improved showing in the second half, Exeter broke free again, to score under the posts through Hodge, as the afternoon became all the more challenging.

Another try soon followed, as Tuima scored from close range for the hosts.

Sarries to their credit continued to fight, as they secured a scrum penalty against the head and built the phases in the 22, allowing Sean Maitland to scamper over out wide.

Exeter would add another two through Vintcent and Armstrong before the final whistle, to round off a difficult afternoon.