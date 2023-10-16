Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
WORLD CUP ROUND UP | Weekend of joy and heartbreak for Sarries Stars

16.10.23
In association with
RWC Round Up
Wales v Argentina: Quarter Final - Rugby World Cup France 2023

Your Saracens stars played their parts over the weekend, as the World Cup quarter-finals served up four truly incredible matches.

Saturday saw Nick Tompkins go up against his new club-mates Jaun Martin Gonzalez and Lucio Cinti, as Wales and Argentina met in Marseille. Whilst the Welsh dominated the first half, Argentina stuck in the fight, as a late Nicolas Sanchez intercept broke Welsh hearts, with the South Americans securing a 29-17 victory.

They will meet New Zealand in the first semi-final, after the All Blacks secured a pulsating victory against Ireland in Paris.

Sunday saw attention turn again to Marseille, as England locked horns with Fiji for the right to face either the hosts or the World Champions in the last four.

With 8 Saracens spread across both squads, this proved to be another dramatic match. England appeared to be in control, with Owen Farrell steering the ship superbly from fly-half and Maro Itoje producing a lung-busting break to keep his side on the front foot, before Eroni Mawi and his Fijian side hit back to level the match.

It was the big game experience of two Saracens stars that helped England over the line in the end, as Ben Earl produced a stunning break from inside his own half to set England up with field position, before Farrell slotted a cooly taken drop-goal and a late penalty, to allow England to hold on.

Jamie George controlled things again at the set-piece, with Billy Vunipola adding some much-needed weight to the England pack in the final 10 minutes, to help secure a repeat of the 2019 final next Saturday, as England travel to Paris to take on the Springboks.

This has been an incredible World Cup so far, with your Saracens stars delivering at crucial moments. If you want to see them do the same at StoneX this season, Seasonal Memberships are still available for the 23/24 season, click here for all the information you need!

In association with
MATCH REPORT | Exeter Chiefs 65-10 Saracens Men (GPR Rd - 1)

Saracens Men suffered a difficult start to the season in the Southwest, as the 2023/24 Gallagher Premiership campaign got underway in disappointing fashion. Just two minutes into this one, Exeter were in for their first of the afternoon, as Immanuel Feyi-Waboso scored out wide after a quick attack down the shortside. Things got worse for […]

13.10.23
Alex Ellis to depart Saracens

Saracens Women can confirm that Canadian international Alex Ellis has departed the club, ahead of the new season. A hugely popular figure both within the squad and among supporters, Ellis made 38 appearances during her time with the club, winning the league in 2022 at Sixways. Ellis has made a big impact during her time […]

13.10.23
