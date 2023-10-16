WORLD CUP ROUND UP | Weekend of joy and heartbreak for Sarries Stars

Your Saracens stars played their parts over the weekend, as the World Cup quarter-finals served up four truly incredible matches.

Saturday saw Nick Tompkins go up against his new club-mates Jaun Martin Gonzalez and Lucio Cinti, as Wales and Argentina met in Marseille. Whilst the Welsh dominated the first half, Argentina stuck in the fight, as a late Nicolas Sanchez intercept broke Welsh hearts, with the South Americans securing a 29-17 victory.

They will meet New Zealand in the first semi-final, after the All Blacks secured a pulsating victory against Ireland in Paris.

Sunday saw attention turn again to Marseille, as England locked horns with Fiji for the right to face either the hosts or the World Champions in the last four.

With 8 Saracens spread across both squads, this proved to be another dramatic match. England appeared to be in control, with Owen Farrell steering the ship superbly from fly-half and Maro Itoje producing a lung-busting break to keep his side on the front foot, before Eroni Mawi and his Fijian side hit back to level the match.

It was the big game experience of two Saracens stars that helped England over the line in the end, as Ben Earl produced a stunning break from inside his own half to set England up with field position, before Farrell slotted a cooly taken drop-goal and a late penalty, to allow England to hold on.

Jamie George controlled things again at the set-piece, with Billy Vunipola adding some much-needed weight to the England pack in the final 10 minutes, to help secure a repeat of the 2019 final next Saturday, as England travel to Paris to take on the Springboks.

