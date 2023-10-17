Six Saracens Women's players to take on Australia

Six Saracens Women's players are set to star for the Red Roses in the first match of the inaugural WXV1 tournament against Australia on Friday in Wellington.

Ella Wyrwas earns a first start for her country from scrum-half after featuring three times as replacement in the 2023 TikTok Women’s Six Nations, with Jess Breach, Rosie Galligan and captain Marlie Packer joining her in the starting XV.

On the bench, fellow Saracens Women's players Kelsey Clifford and Sophie Bridger are also set to feature, with Bridger having won her first cap for her country against Canada at StoneX Stadium last month.

Interim Head Coach Louis Deacon is eager for his side to show their progression as a group out on the pitch.

“We have had a fantastic 10 days of bonding as a group on and off the field. Preparation has been positive; the players are excited about the special opportunities that await them over the next few weeks. They have worked so hard as a collective over the past couple of months and they are determined to put their work on the field as we kick off our WXV campaign. We want to deliver a performance that shows progression and growth and want to get off to the best possible start in the competition. Facing an Australian side we don’t come up against too often only adds to the excitement.”

The Red Roses' match against Australia can be watched live on ITVX at 7am UK time.

Red Roses team to play Australia

15. Helena Rowland – vice-captain (Loughborough Lightning, 25 caps)

14. Abby Dow (Trailfinders Women, 37 caps)

13. Megan Jones (Leicester Tigers, 14 caps)

12. Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 15 caps)

11. Jess Breach (Saracens, 30 caps)

10. Holly Aitchison (Bristol Bears, 22 caps)

9. Ella Wyrwas (Saracens, 3 caps)

1. Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 39 caps)

2. Connie Powell (Harlequins, 11 caps)

3. Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 22 caps)

4. Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 11 caps)

5. Zoe Aldcroft – vice-captain (Gloucester-Hartpury, 45 caps)

6. Maisy Allen (Exeter Chiefs, 2 caps)

7. Marlie Packer – captain (Saracens, 96 caps)

8. Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 59 caps)

Replacements

16. Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 51 caps)

17. Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury, 7 caps)

18. Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 2 caps)

19. Sarah Beckett (Gloucester-Hartpury, 32 caps)

20. Daisy Hibbert-Jones (Loughborough Lightning, uncapped)

21. Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 64 caps)

22. Sophie Bridger (Saracens, 1 cap)

23. Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury, 5 caps)