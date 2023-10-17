Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners

Six Saracens Women's players to take on Australia

17.10.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
EngvsAus
England Red Roses Training Session - Exclusive Access

Six Saracens Women's players are set to star for the Red Roses in the first match of the inaugural WXV1 tournament against Australia on Friday in Wellington.

Ella Wyrwas earns a first start for her country from scrum-half after featuring three times as replacement in the 2023 TikTok Women’s Six Nations, with Jess Breach, Rosie Galligan and captain Marlie Packer joining her in the starting XV.

On the bench, fellow Saracens Women's players Kelsey Clifford and Sophie Bridger are also set to feature, with Bridger having won her first cap for her country against Canada at StoneX Stadium last month.

Interim Head Coach Louis Deacon is eager for his side to show their progression as a group out on the pitch.

“We have had a fantastic 10 days of bonding as a group on and off the field. Preparation has been positive; the players are excited about the special opportunities that await them over the next few weeks. They have worked so hard as a collective over the past couple of months and they are determined to put their work on the field as we kick off our WXV campaign. We want to deliver a performance that shows progression and growth and want to get off to the best possible start in the competition. Facing an Australian side we don’t come up against too often only adds to the excitement.”

The Red Roses' match against Australia can be watched live on ITVX at 7am UK time.

Red Roses team to play Australia

15. Helena Rowland – vice-captain (Loughborough Lightning, 25 caps)
14. Abby Dow (Trailfinders Women, 37 caps)
13. Megan Jones (Leicester Tigers, 14 caps)
12. Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 15 caps)
11. Jess Breach (Saracens, 30 caps)
10. Holly Aitchison (Bristol Bears, 22 caps)
9. Ella Wyrwas (Saracens, 3 caps)
1. Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 39 caps)
2. Connie Powell (Harlequins, 11 caps)
3. Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 22 caps)
4. Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 11 caps)
5. Zoe Aldcroft – vice-captain (Gloucester-Hartpury, 45 caps)
6. Maisy Allen (Exeter Chiefs, 2 caps)
7. Marlie Packer – captain (Saracens, 96 caps)
8. Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 59 caps)

Replacements

16. Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 51 caps)
17. Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury, 7 caps)
18. Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 2 caps)
19. Sarah Beckett (Gloucester-Hartpury, 32 caps)
20. Daisy Hibbert-Jones (Loughborough Lightning, uncapped)
21. Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 64 caps)
22. Sophie Bridger (Saracens, 1 cap)
23. Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury, 5 caps)

News

See all news
EngvsAus

Six Saracens Women's players to take on Australia

Six Saracens Women's players are set to star for the Red Roses in the first match of the inaugural WXV1 tournament against Australia on Friday in Wellington. Ella Wyrwas earns a first start for her country from scrum-half after featuring three times as replacement in the 2023 TikTok Women’s Six Nations, with Jess Breach, Rosie […]

17.10.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
RWC Round Up

WORLD CUP ROUND UP | Weekend of joy and heartbreak for Sarries Stars

THE RUGBY WORLD CUP QUARTER-FINALS REALLY DIDN’T DISAPPOINT AND NEITHER DID YOUR SARACENS OUT IF FRANCE IN WHAT WAS A THRILLING WEEKEND. Saturday saw Nick Tompkins go up against his new teammates Juan Martin Gonzalez and Lucio Cinti, as Wales and Argentina met in the first quarter-final in Marseille. Although Wales dominated the first half, […]

16.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index
match rep EXE A

MATCH REPORT | Exeter Chiefs 65-10 Saracens Men (GPR Rd - 1)

Saracens Men suffered a difficult start to the season in the Southwest, as the 2023/24 Gallagher Premiership campaign got underway in disappointing fashion. Just two minutes into this one, Exeter were in for their first of the afternoon, as Immanuel Feyi-Waboso scored out wide after a quick attack down the shortside. Things got worse for […]

14.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners