StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Mather enthused for second season at Saracens Mavericks

18.10.23
pre season mather article
Saracens Mavericks v Surrey StormNetball 2023Superleague

Fresh from the summer break, Kiwi Centre Lisa Mather is relishing her second season in a Mavs dress.

Whilst last season was somewhat up and down for the side, Mather believes that the group she is involved with this season is one that can really make a statement in the league.

“It’s been so good. We’ve all enjoyed having a bit of a break, but we’ve come in with a real energy and a real high standard already. We’ve got high hopes for what we can achieve as a group this year.”

For Mather, last season was all about firsts, as she marked her first season in a Saracens Mavericks dress and also as an NSL player. This year though, she feels that she is in a position to kick on again with her game.

“It’s such a different experience second time around. I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to come back. I’ve got lots of things I know I can improve in my own individual game, and I know that I can bring a lot more to the group now that the challenge of being a newbie isn’t there anymore.”

There is still a lot of time until the new season gets underway, but with some fresh faces in the group, Mather believes that this training window will give her side the perfect opportunity to hit the ground running by the time the season gets underway in February.

“We’re not short on time before the season starts! But that’s a real positive and it gives us time to make sure that every session counts building into the league. We’ve broken this period up into blocks, which will be really beneficial for us as well.”

There have been four additions to the Mavericks side in the off-season, with three England Roses joining the group, alongside talented youngster Peace Akinyemi. Mather believes that the depth within the squad this season will really lift her side’s performances on the court, both as a team and as individuals.

“It makes it so exciting. Any single player in this group can do a job and I think that the competition for places is going to really lift the whole group. We all need to be on at all times. We’re going to be a competitive group, but that’s what will help us be the best version of ourselves on the court.”

trek1

Introducing the TREK Active Zone!

Saracens is excited to launch a brand new Matchday Activation at StoneX Stadium in conjunction with our official snack and protein bar Partner, TREK. The TREK Active Zone will be officially launched at Saturday’s first Gallagher Premiership home match of the season against Bath Rugby. The new initiative, located on the Piazza, will be a […]

19.10.23
ben1

Seven Sarries selected for Semi

Saracens have seven players in the England squad for Saturday's World Cup Semi Final against South Africa. Owen Farrell once again captains the side, with Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Elliot Daly also in the starting XV. Theo Dan and Billy Vunipola are amongst the replacements for the last four clash in Paris. […]

19.10.23
matchday1

Match Day Experience | What Changes Have Been Made?

We are excited to welcome crowds back to StoneX Stadium for our first home Gallagher Premiership fixture of the 2023/24 Season! There are a number of changes to the matchday experience at StoneX Stadium including more opportunities to meet the players, additional food and drink offerings and activations around the Stadium. A useful StoneX Stadium […]

19.10.23
