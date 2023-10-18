Mather enthused for second season at Saracens Mavericks

Fresh from the summer break, Kiwi Centre Lisa Mather is relishing her second season in a Mavs dress.

Whilst last season was somewhat up and down for the side, Mather believes that the group she is involved with this season is one that can really make a statement in the league.

“It’s been so good. We’ve all enjoyed having a bit of a break, but we’ve come in with a real energy and a real high standard already. We’ve got high hopes for what we can achieve as a group this year.”

For Mather, last season was all about firsts, as she marked her first season in a Saracens Mavericks dress and also as an NSL player. This year though, she feels that she is in a position to kick on again with her game.

“It’s such a different experience second time around. I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to come back. I’ve got lots of things I know I can improve in my own individual game, and I know that I can bring a lot more to the group now that the challenge of being a newbie isn’t there anymore.”

There is still a lot of time until the new season gets underway, but with some fresh faces in the group, Mather believes that this training window will give her side the perfect opportunity to hit the ground running by the time the season gets underway in February.

“We’re not short on time before the season starts! But that’s a real positive and it gives us time to make sure that every session counts building into the league. We’ve broken this period up into blocks, which will be really beneficial for us as well.”

There have been four additions to the Mavericks side in the off-season, with three England Roses joining the group, alongside talented youngster Peace Akinyemi. Mather believes that the depth within the squad this season will really lift her side’s performances on the court, both as a team and as individuals.

“It makes it so exciting. Any single player in this group can do a job and I think that the competition for places is going to really lift the whole group. We all need to be on at all times. We’re going to be a competitive group, but that’s what will help us be the best version of ourselves on the court.”