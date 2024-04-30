Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Saracens Men v Sale Sharks | SOLD OUT!

30.04.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Sale3
Sale

Saracens Men v Sale Sharks, the final regular Gallagher Premiership league home game of the season, is now SOLD OUT in what is our fasting ever selling fixture at StoneX Stadium.

Fans who are interested in attending this fixture should complete the form here to ensure they are the first to know if any tickets do become available.

A small number of hospitality tickets are still available. Please click here to enquire about hospitality packages.

In what could be the most important game of the season with the race to the play-offs still incredibly tight, we can't wait to host a capacity crowd on Saturday 18th May!

Want to ensure you don't miss a game next season? Check out our Seasonal Memberships HERE!

Toby2

Toby Knight signs new Saracens deal

Saracens is pleased to announce that Toby Knight has committed his future to the club by signing a new two-year contract. The 22-year-old, who is yet another homegrown academy graduate has already made a mightily impressive start to his Saracens career and will be looking to continue his development at StoneX Stadium. Knight, who can […]

01.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Billy1

Saracens Statement | Billy Vunipola

Saracens can confirm that after an internal investigation, Billy Vunipola will face no further action from the club. We condemn the behaviour and have warned Billy about his future conduct. We now look forward to the remainder of the Gallagher Premiership season, and consider this case closed.

01.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Rbl

Saracens celebrate success at Rugby Black List Awards

It was a night of success for Saracens players and staff at the Rugby Black List awards on Tuesday evening. Men's Head Coach Joe Shaw was named as the Performance Coach of the Year, whilst Women's back-row Sharifa Kasolo was named as Women's Rising Star. Andy Christie was also nominated for Men's Performance Player of […]

01.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index

