WOMEN'S INTERNATIONAL WRAP

It was another superb weekend of international action for our Saracens Women's stars.

The Red Roses secured a sixth straight Six Nations title, with a pulsating 42-21 victory over France in Bordeaux.

Marlie Packer led from the front, with Jess Breach impressing again on the wing. Kelsey Clifford and Sydney Gregson both featured off the bench, as England secured yet another crown.

In Cardiff, Georgia Evans was denied a try, but her side made sure it wouldn't cost them, as they edged to a 22-20 victory over Italy in front of over 10,000 people at the Principality Stadium. Donna Rose again made an impact from the bench, as the Welsh set-piece helped them secure a crucial win.

In Ulster, Louise McMillan and Coreen Grant both impressed again, but Scotland were denied a third-place finish in the championship as Ireland snatched a 15-12 victory.

Over in North America, Paige Farries, McKinley Hunt and Sophie de Goede helped Canada to a thumping 50-7 victory over the USA. De Goede, on her return to 15s from 7s was in sparkling form, with two tries to her name in the win.