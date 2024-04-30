Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

WOMEN'S INTERNATIONAL WRAP

30.04.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Round 5 Wrap
France V England Guinness Women's Six Nations 2024

It was another superb weekend of international action for our Saracens Women's stars.

The Red Roses secured a sixth straight Six Nations title, with a pulsating 42-21 victory over France in Bordeaux.

Marlie Packer led from the front, with Jess Breach impressing again on the wing. Kelsey Clifford and Sydney Gregson both featured off the bench, as England secured yet another crown.

In Cardiff, Georgia Evans was denied a try, but her side made sure it wouldn't cost them, as they edged to a 22-20 victory over Italy in front of over 10,000 people at the Principality Stadium. Donna Rose again made an impact from the bench, as the Welsh set-piece helped them secure a crucial win.

In Ulster, Louise McMillan and Coreen Grant both impressed again, but Scotland were denied a third-place finish in the championship as Ireland snatched a 15-12 victory.

Over in North America, Paige Farries, McKinley Hunt and Sophie de Goede helped Canada to a thumping 50-7 victory over the USA. De Goede, on her return to 15s from 7s was in sparkling form, with two tries to her name in the win.

News

Toby2

Toby Knight signs new Saracens deal

Saracens is pleased to announce that Toby Knight has committed his future to the club by signing a new two-year contract. The 22-year-old, who is yet another homegrown academy graduate has already made a mightily impressive start to his Saracens career and will be looking to continue his development at StoneX Stadium. Knight, who can […]

01.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Billy1

Saracens Statement | Billy Vunipola

Saracens can confirm that after an internal investigation, Billy Vunipola will face no further action from the club. We condemn the behaviour and have warned Billy about his future conduct. We now look forward to the remainder of the Gallagher Premiership season, and consider this case closed.

01.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Rbl

Saracens celebrate success at Rugby Black List Awards

It was a night of success for Saracens players and staff at the Rugby Black List awards on Tuesday evening. Men's Head Coach Joe Shaw was named as the Performance Coach of the Year, whilst Women's back-row Sharifa Kasolo was named as Women's Rising Star. Andy Christie was also nominated for Men's Performance Player of […]

01.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

