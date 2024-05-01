DISCIPLINARY OUTCOME | Maro Itoje

Maro Itoje, Saracens, appeared before an independent disciplinary panel on Tuesday 30 April, chaired by Philip Evans KC sitting with Becky Essex and Martyn Wood.

Itoje was cited for dangerous tackling, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.13, during a game against Bath Rugby on 26 April 2024. The incident occurred in the 29th minute of the first half. The citing was dismissed by the panel and Itoje is free to play with immediate effect.

Panel chair, Philip Evans KC, said: "The panel heard and considered evidence from Maro Itoje and the Bath player and were able to examine the footage of the incident many times and from many different angles. In particular, the panel watched the footage from the rear view of Itoje which, when considered alongside the rest of the footage, demonstrated it was more likely than not that contact was not initially with the head or simultaneously with the head and the body. Instead, contact with the head appears to come later and can properly be described as more glancing than direct in nature.

"In all of the circumstances, the panel did not conclude that a high degree of danger was created and therefore the on-field decision stands. The player is free to play with immediate effect."