Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
DISCIPLINARY OUTCOME | Maro Itoje

01.05.24
Maro Itoje, Saracens, appeared before an independent disciplinary panel on Tuesday 30 April, chaired by Philip Evans KC sitting with Becky Essex and Martyn Wood.

Itoje was cited for dangerous tackling, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.13, during a game against Bath Rugby on 26 April 2024.  The incident occurred in the 29th minute of the first half.  The citing was dismissed by the panel and Itoje is free to play with immediate effect.

Panel chair, Philip Evans KC, said: "The panel heard and considered evidence from Maro Itoje and the Bath player and were able to examine the footage of the incident many times and from many different angles. In particular, the panel watched the footage from the rear view of Itoje which, when considered alongside the rest of the footage, demonstrated it was more likely than not that contact was not initially with the head or simultaneously with the head and the body. Instead, contact with the head appears to come later and can properly be described as more glancing than direct in nature.

"In all of the circumstances, the panel did not conclude that a high degree of danger was created and therefore the on-field decision stands. The player is free to play with immediate effect."

Saracens Stadium Tours!

With the greatest show on earth about to begin in France, why not come and see some of the treasures of Olympiads past? The StoneX Stadium tour will allow you to see a complete set of Olympic Torches, the 1908 Olympic starter’s hat and megaphone, hear the amazing story of Jesse Owens in the 1936 […]

02.05.24
Toby Knight signs new Saracens deal

Saracens is pleased to announce that Toby Knight has committed his future to the club by signing a new two-year contract. The 22-year-old, who is yet another homegrown academy graduate has already made a mightily impressive start to his Saracens career and will be looking to continue his development at StoneX Stadium. Knight, who can […]

01.05.24
Saracens Statement | Billy Vunipola

Saracens can confirm that after an internal investigation, Billy Vunipola will face no further action from the club. We condemn the behaviour and have warned Billy about his future conduct. We now look forward to the remainder of the Gallagher Premiership season, and consider this case closed.

01.05.24
