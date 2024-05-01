Farrell and Parton nominated for Gallagher Player of the Month!

Owen Farrell and Tom Parton have both been nominated for the Gallagher Player of the Month Award!

Parton, who scored four tries in two matches starred on the left wing, whilst Farrell captained the side to wins over Gloucester and Bath, including a late penalty to secure the win at The Recreation Ground.

Nominees:

Owen Farrell (Saracens)

Tyrone Green (Harlequins)

Benhard Janse van Rensburg (Bristol Bears)

Tom Parton (Saracens)

