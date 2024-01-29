Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Saracens Statement

29.01.24
Saracens Group has today announced that CEO, Lucy Wray, will be stepping down at the end of January after four years in the role.

Lucy particularly wanted to say a few words to the Saracens family: “Now is the right time for a new adventure and to put myself and my family first albeit this has been a hugely difficult decision to make. I have been so honoured to be responsible for this incredible club. I have always felt that Saracens really belongs to the fans and the people who care so deeply for it. I have grown up with Saracens as part of me and I will never stop wanting the club to thrive. Thank you to all our staff and players of all three teams – I hope you know how much you all mean to me. I will always be a fan.”

The Club’s Chairman, Neil Golding, stated: “We understand Lucy’s decision and wish her the best for the future. I would like to warmly welcome Mark Thompson as our new CEO. Mark was most recently the Chief Operating Officer of Burnley Football Club with considerable leadership responsibilities. Mark has tremendous experience in revenue creation, media & marketing, value creation and industry innovation.”

MATCH REACTION | Camilla Buchanan (Pre-Season)

Head Coach Camilla Buchanan chose to look at the positives, as her side drew a thrilling clash with Strathclyde Sirens at HSV. In her side’s only home pre-season outing before the NSL campaign gets underway, Buchanan saw plenty of positive signs, explaining that her side need to look at how they cope with pressure in […]

27.01.24
MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 40 - 22 Exeter Chiefs

Saracens Men moved back in to the top-four of the Gallagher Premiership after a classic 40-22 bonus-point victory over Exeter Chiefs at a sold-out StoneX Stadium. The Men in Black, who knew they needed a victory to bring themselves back in to contention wrestled the game away from their opponents in the second half to […]

27.01.24
