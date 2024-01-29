Saracens Statement

Saracens Group has today announced that CEO, Lucy Wray, will be stepping down at the end of January after four years in the role.

Lucy particularly wanted to say a few words to the Saracens family: “Now is the right time for a new adventure and to put myself and my family first albeit this has been a hugely difficult decision to make. I have been so honoured to be responsible for this incredible club. I have always felt that Saracens really belongs to the fans and the people who care so deeply for it. I have grown up with Saracens as part of me and I will never stop wanting the club to thrive. Thank you to all our staff and players of all three teams – I hope you know how much you all mean to me. I will always be a fan.”

The Club’s Chairman, Neil Golding, stated: “We understand Lucy’s decision and wish her the best for the future. I would like to warmly welcome Mark Thompson as our new CEO. Mark was most recently the Chief Operating Officer of Burnley Football Club with considerable leadership responsibilities. Mark has tremendous experience in revenue creation, media & marketing, value creation and industry innovation.”