Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

A look back in time

30.01.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Lbin
Tony Diprose

As rugby in the northern hemisphere gears up for its annual rugby extravaganza, the 2024 Guinness Six Nations, England will be led into the tournament by our very own Jamie George.

It is the ultimate honour for a player who has already won everything with his club, 85 caps for his country, including a World Cup final, and two tours with the British & Irish Lions.

But who was the first player from Saracens to captain England? That honour goes to former No 8 Tony Diprose way back in 1998. But the first man to captain England into the Five or Six Nations from the club was the man who just appointed George as his captain, England head coach Steve Borthwick.

Borthwick captained England 21 times, although when he led his side out against Italy in February 2008 he was still a Bath player. He then joined Saracens that summer, when he led England on tour to New Zealand. Technically, his first Six Nations game
in charge of England as a Saracens player was against Italy in 2009. George will also lead out England for the first time against the Italians next weekend.

George takes over from his clubmate Owen Farrell after the decision by the latter to step down from the international arena after winning 112 caps for his country between 2012-23. He was captain on 48 occasions and will no doubt have passed on any necessary tips to his successor.

It is an honour that George was delighted to accept and, as he told the Daily Telegraph recently, he aims to improve the recent win-ratio at Twickenham. Since the start of the 2021-22 season it stands at 50%.

“I think the record speaks for itself – it’s not good enough. An England team at home should not lose. Twickenham should be a horrible place to come and play,” said George.

“I think there are many factors that go into that. I look at what Quins are doing with their ‘Big Game’ in terms of making things a spectacle and involving the crowd in that respect. I think there are lessons to be learned there. Likewise, what we at Saracens do for our big game at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

“As players we’ve got some work to do because we want people out of their seats. I think that happens in the way that we play, how much pride we show, how physical we are and how much it means to us.

“Sitting down with Steve (Borthwick) and listening to him talk about making Twickenham a fortress again and bringing the fans with us is stuff that I can connect with massively. And that’s something that is really at the forefront of my mind.

“Every time I play for England, if we do lose, I feel like we let the fans down.”

George has never been one to let down fans at the StoneX Stadium with his all-action approach and if succeeds in his bid to reconnect the England rugby fans with their national team then he will make Twickenham a very difficult and hostile place for teams to play at.

Wales and Ireland you have been warned!

News

See all news
Maro2

Maro Itoje signs new long-term Saracens deal

Saracens is delighted to announce that Maro Itoje has signed a new long-term contract at the club. The second-rower, who has been a leading figure in the sport over the last decade is one of the most decorated players in world rugby and has now committed his future to the Men in Black. Itoje, who […]

31.01.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Coming Next Men

Coming next for Saracens Men!

ALL EYES WILL TURN TO THE GUINNESS SIX NATIONS AFTER THIS WEEKEND, ALTHOUGH WHILE THERE IS A BREAK FROM GALLAGHER PREMIERSHIP ACTION THERE IS STILL A MOUTHWATERING FIXTURE FOR SARACENS FANS TO LOOK FORWARD TO NEXT MONTH. On Friday, 23 February, fellow Investec Champions Cup Round of 16 side Leinster are the visitors to the […]

30.01.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Hartley

A-Z | Olly Hartley

This week, it's Olly Hartley's turn to take on the A-Z challenge. A - Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be? Iron Man B - Boyhood: Who was your sporting idol growing up? Wayne Rooney C - Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory? Playing Xbox Mario Tennis with Cristiano Ronaldo […]

30.01.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners