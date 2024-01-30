A look back in time

As rugby in the northern hemisphere gears up for its annual rugby extravaganza, the 2024 Guinness Six Nations, England will be led into the tournament by our very own Jamie George.

It is the ultimate honour for a player who has already won everything with his club, 85 caps for his country, including a World Cup final, and two tours with the British & Irish Lions.

But who was the first player from Saracens to captain England? That honour goes to former No 8 Tony Diprose way back in 1998. But the first man to captain England into the Five or Six Nations from the club was the man who just appointed George as his captain, England head coach Steve Borthwick.

Borthwick captained England 21 times, although when he led his side out against Italy in February 2008 he was still a Bath player. He then joined Saracens that summer, when he led England on tour to New Zealand. Technically, his first Six Nations game

in charge of England as a Saracens player was against Italy in 2009. George will also lead out England for the first time against the Italians next weekend.