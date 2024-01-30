The Interview | Hugh Tizard

It’s not just that it is a big London derby match, or another chance for the ‘Men in Black’. For the 6ft 5in, 120kg lock it is far more personal than that.

The 23-year old former England U20 giant came through the ranks at the Quins before opting to switch to Saracens 18 months ago. His competitive debut for Sarries was against his old teammates – and he loved it, helping his new side to a 30- 276 victory.

By the end of the season he had also played in his first Premiership Final, helping Saracens to beat Sale Sharks at Twickenham. Not a bad way to end your first campaign at a new club!

Having cited the desire to get closer to Maro Itoje as one of the main reasons behind his switch to Saracens, ‘Showdown4’ should give him the chance to measure his development against one of his first rugby heroes, Joe Launchbury.

Tizard grew up watching Wasps and was a huge admirer of the former England lock. If they do come face to face at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in March then it will give the rising Sarries star the chance to measure his progress against a past master of second row play.