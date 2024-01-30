A-Z | Olly Hartley

This week, it's Olly Hartley's turn to take on the A-Z challenge. A - Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?

Iron Man B - Boyhood: Who was your sporting idol growing up? Wayne Rooney C - Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory? Playing Xbox Mario Tennis with Cristiano Ronaldo D - Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal?

Pastries E - Education: What was your favourite subject in school? Art F - Film buff: What’s your favourite film? The Blind Side

G - Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?

Manu Vunipola H - Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination? Marbella I - Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?

Would be Ollie Stonham, his chat stinks J - Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad?

Elliot Daly or Kapeli Pifeleti K - Kick-Off: What’s your favourite time of day to play a match?

Friday Night! L - Languages: How many languages can you speak? One