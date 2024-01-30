A-Z | Olly Hartley
This week, it's Olly Hartley's turn to take on the A-Z challenge.
A - Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?
Iron Man
B - Boyhood: Who was your sporting idol growing up?
Wayne Rooney
C - Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory?
Playing Xbox Mario Tennis with Cristiano Ronaldo
D - Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal?
Pastries
E - Education: What was your favourite subject in school?
Art
F - Film buff: What’s your favourite film?
The Blind Side
G - Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?
Manu Vunipola
H - Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination?
Marbella
I - Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?
Would be Ollie Stonham, his chat stinks
J - Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad?
Elliot Daly or Kapeli Pifeleti
K - Kick-Off: What’s your favourite time of day to play a match?
Friday Night!
L - Languages: How many languages can you speak?
One
M - Music: Your favourite artist and song right now?
Gorah by Nitefreak
N - Number: Do you have a lucky number?
Nope
O - Others: What’s your favourite sport outside of rugby?
Football or Golf
P - Pal: Who is your best mate in the squad?
Toby Knight
Q - Quirky: Who has the most interesting fashion sense?
Ben Harris
R - Red Carpet: Who is the most famous contact in your phone?
Ian Salisbury
S - Superstitions: Do you have any matchday routines?
Nope
T - Trim: What’s the worst haircut you’ve ever had?
2008 - my brother cut my hair with kitchen scissors!
U- Under pressure: Who in the squad would be the best in a bad situation?
Alex Goode, he has connections everywhere to get you out of trouble
V - Verified: How often do you use social media?
Too often
W - Worst fear: What are you most scared of?
Sharks
X - X-ray: Have you ever broken any bones?
Hand
Y - Youth: Where did you grow up?
Wimbledon
Z - Zoo: What’s your favourite animal?
French Bulldog