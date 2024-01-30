Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

A-Z | Olly Hartley

30.01.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Hartley
Saracens V Nottingham Premiership Rugby Cup

This week, it's Olly Hartley's turn to take on the A-Z challenge.

A - Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?
Iron Man

B - Boyhood: Who was your sporting idol growing up?

Wayne Rooney

C - Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory?

Playing Xbox Mario Tennis with Cristiano Ronaldo

D - Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal?
Pastries

E - Education: What was your favourite subject in school?

Art

F - Film buff: What’s your favourite film?

The Blind Side

G - Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?
Manu Vunipola

H - Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination?

Marbella

I - Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?
Would be Ollie Stonham, his chat stinks

J - Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad?
Elliot Daly or Kapeli Pifeleti

K - Kick-Off: What’s your favourite time of day to play a match?
Friday Night!

L - Languages: How many languages can you speak?

One

M - Music: Your favourite artist and song right now?

Gorah by Nitefreak

N - Number: Do you have a lucky number?
Nope

O - Others: What’s your favourite sport outside of rugby?
Football or Golf

P - Pal: Who is your best mate in the squad?
Toby Knight

Q - Quirky: Who has the most interesting fashion sense?

Ben Harris

R - Red Carpet: Who is the most famous contact in your phone?
Ian Salisbury

S - Superstitions: Do you have any matchday routines?
Nope

T - Trim: What’s the worst haircut you’ve ever had?

2008 - my brother cut my hair with kitchen scissors!

U- Under pressure: Who in the squad would be the best in a bad situation?
Alex Goode, he has connections everywhere to get you out of trouble

V - Verified: How often do you use social media?
Too often

W - Worst fear: What are you most scared of?
Sharks

X - X-ray: Have you ever broken any bones?

Hand

Y - Youth: Where did you grow up?
Wimbledon

Z - Zoo: What’s your favourite animal?
French Bulldog

News

See all news
Maro2

Maro Itoje signs new long-term Saracens deal

Saracens is delighted to announce that Maro Itoje has signed a new long-term contract at the club. The second-rower, who has been a leading figure in the sport over the last decade is one of the most decorated players in world rugby and has now committed his future to the Men in Black. Itoje, who […]

31.01.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Coming Next Men

Coming next for Saracens Men!

ALL EYES WILL TURN TO THE GUINNESS SIX NATIONS AFTER THIS WEEKEND, ALTHOUGH WHILE THERE IS A BREAK FROM GALLAGHER PREMIERSHIP ACTION THERE IS STILL A MOUTHWATERING FIXTURE FOR SARACENS FANS TO LOOK FORWARD TO NEXT MONTH. On Friday, 23 February, fellow Investec Champions Cup Round of 16 side Leinster are the visitors to the […]

30.01.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Hartley

A-Z | Olly Hartley

This week, it's Olly Hartley's turn to take on the A-Z challenge. A - Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be? Iron Man B - Boyhood: Who was your sporting idol growing up? Wayne Rooney C - Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory? Playing Xbox Mario Tennis with Cristiano Ronaldo […]

30.01.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners