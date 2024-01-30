Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Coming next for Saracens Men!

30.01.24
In association with
City Index City Index
ALL EYES WILL TURN TO THE GUINNESS SIX NATIONS AFTER THIS WEEKEND, ALTHOUGH WHILE THERE IS A BREAK FROM GALLAGHER PREMIERSHIP ACTION THERE IS STILL A MOUTHWATERING FIXTURE FOR SARACENS FANS TO LOOK FORWARD TO NEXT MONTH.

On Friday, 23 February, fellow Investec Champions Cup Round of 16 side Leinster are the visitors to the StoneX Stadium. The Dubliners may be missing a whole squad of players who are on duty for Ireland in the Six Nations, but they have an academy set-up that is reckoned to be one of the best in the business.

Book now to get your tickets for this big occasion, while ‘The Showdown 4 in Association with City Index’ is also looming on Saturday, 23 March against Harlequins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A-Z | Olly Hartley

This week, it's Olly Hartley's turn to take on the A-Z challenge. A - Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be? Iron Man B - Boyhood: Who was your sporting idol growing up? Wayne Rooney C - Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory? Playing Xbox Mario Tennis with Cristiano Ronaldo […]

The Interview | Hugh Tizard

THERE IS A DATE IN HUGH TIZARD’S DIARY THAT NOT ONLY HAS ONE RED CIRCLE AROUND THE DAY, BUT TWO! IT IS SATURDAY, 23 MARCH – ‘SHOWDOWN 4’ AT THE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM. It’s not just that it is a big London derby match, or another chance for the ‘Men in Black’. For the 6ft […]

