Coming next for Saracens Men!
ALL EYES WILL TURN TO THE GUINNESS SIX NATIONS AFTER THIS WEEKEND, ALTHOUGH WHILE THERE IS A BREAK FROM GALLAGHER PREMIERSHIP ACTION THERE IS STILL A MOUTHWATERING FIXTURE FOR SARACENS FANS TO LOOK FORWARD TO NEXT MONTH.
On Friday, 23 February, fellow Investec Champions Cup Round of 16 side Leinster are the visitors to the StoneX Stadium. The Dubliners may be missing a whole squad of players who are on duty for Ireland in the Six Nations, but they have an academy set-up that is reckoned to be one of the best in the business.
On Friday, 23 February, fellow Investec Champions Cup Round of 16 side Leinster are the visitors to the StoneX Stadium. 'The Showdown 4 in Association with City Index' is also looming on Saturday, 23 March against Harlequins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.