Coming next for Saracens Men!

On Friday, 23 February, fellow Investec Champions Cup Round of 16 side Leinster are the visitors to the StoneX Stadium. The Dubliners may be missing a whole squad of players who are on duty for Ireland in the Six Nations, but they have an academy set-up that is reckoned to be one of the best in the business.

Book now to get your tickets for this big occasion, while ‘The Showdown 4 in Association with City Index’ is also looming on Saturday, 23 March against Harlequins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.