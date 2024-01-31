Maro Itoje signs new long-term Saracens deal

Saracens is delighted to announce that Maro Itoje has signed a new long-term contract at the club.

The second-rower, who has been a leading figure in the sport over the last decade is one of the most decorated players in world rugby and has now committed his future to the Men in Black.

Itoje, who has made 175 appearances for the club since bursting on to the scene in 2013 is a five-time Premiership Champion, three-time European Champion, 2016 European Player of the Year and also a three-time World Player of the Year nominee.

His meteoric rise both domestically and internationally has also seen him gain 76 caps for England including featuring in two World Cups, as well as six caps for the Lions across the 2017 tour to New Zealand and 2021 to South Africa where he was named the Lions Player of the Series.

The 29-year-old made his Saracens debut aged just 19 a decade ago in 2013, and after captaining a young side to LV= Cup success he quickly made the transition to a regular in the Gallagher Premiership.

He has since featured in five Premiership successes at Twickenham, cementing his place as one of the greats at StoneX Stadium.

Maro has also been offered an enhanced EPS contract from the RFU.

Itoje is excited for his next chapter at Saracens.

“Saracens is my home and I couldn’t be happier to be staying here. Looking back I am very proud of what we have achieved over the last 10 years and it is the best place for me to keep progressing.

With the squad we have I really believe we have some massively exciting times ahead and I can’t wait to be a part of it moving forward.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is thrilled that Itoje is staying at StoneX.

“Maro has gone from a promising academy prospect to a global figure in Rugby. He is a world-class player, but what sets Maro apart is his dedication to his craft; the standard he sets, how he goes about his work -on and off the field- and how this expresses his love for the club and for the game.

We are delighted he will continue to be at the heart of the Saracens project. We know the best of Maro is yet to come.”