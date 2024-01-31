Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

The Showdown 4 | 40,000 Tickets Sold!

31.01.24
In association with
City Index City Index
40k2
Showd40k

WE HAVE REACHED ANOTHER MILESTONE AT THE SHOWDOWN 4 IN ASSOCIATION WITH CITY INDEX!

As we approach the end of January we are excited to announce that we have hit another milestone for The Showdown 4 - we have now sold OVER 40,000 tickets to our big game!

On Saturday 23rd March, 15:05 Kick Off we will be turning Tottenham Hotspur Stadium BLACK & RED and taking on our London rivals, Harlequins in another edition of The Showdown!

Tickets are flying off the shelves, with the majority of the lower bowl already SOLD OUT, and Bronze & Platinum Plus categories GONE. Click below to secure our best seats today from just £21.

BOOK YOUR TICKETS HERE!

