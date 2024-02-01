Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

MATCH PREVIEW | Manchester Thunder vs Saracens Mavericks (Pre-Season)

01.02.24
Indya
Ap4i0113

It's been a whirlwind few weeks for Indya Masser. Having been named as a Training Partner earlier this season, the departure of Lisa Mather opened a door for her to step up into the 12-strong NSL squad for the 2024 season.

Comfortable at Wing Attack, Masser proved herself to be more than capable at Centre last weekend as well, as she showed no signs of nerves on her first home appearance in her new club colours. Reflecting on the occasion, the young gun admitted that hearing her name called out was something she wouldn't forget in a hurry.

"I loved my first run-out at HSV. It was amazing and I loved the experience. It's something I will keep getting used to, but it means everything!"

Despite plenty of positive moments at home against Strathclyde Sirens, Mavericks were frustrated to eventually draw the game, with Masser explaining that communication and options on the ball had been key focuses this week for her side.

"The key focuses this week have been on communication in the group and on court. We need to be clearer when things aren't working and when things are going well too. Recognising that earlier will help us keep developing. We also want to give more options on the ball. We know we can play with confidence, but we need to give multiple options."

Manchester Thunder will be another step up again for the group, who will be bolstered by the return of England pair Razia Quashie and Ellie Rattu. With these two sides meeting in The Headliner at OVO Arena Wembley later this season, Masser is expecting the Mancunians to present her side with a physical challenge on court.

"We know Thunder will bring it to us physically. We need to be confident on the ball and trust in each other. We know we can get out on court and bring it to them, but we need to work as a unit."

The NSL season is less than three weeks away, with intrigue and interest building. Masser is confident that her side can make a fast start to the campaign, explaining that their pre-season fixtures have served as crucial barometers of where they are as a side.

"I feel like we're in a great position to hit the ground running. The vibes in training have been brilliant and we can't wait for that first league game of the season. These pre-season games have really helped us work out where our strengths are on court and what we need to keep working on. Tomorrow will be the same and it's going to be crucial for us as a group so we can aim to hit the ground running at the start of the season."

