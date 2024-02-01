MATCH PREVIEW | Manchester Thunder vs Saracens Mavericks (Pre-Season)

It's been a whirlwind few weeks for Indya Masser. Having been named as a Training Partner earlier this season, the departure of Lisa Mather opened a door for her to step up into the 12-strong NSL squad for the 2024 season.

Comfortable at Wing Attack, Masser proved herself to be more than capable at Centre last weekend as well, as she showed no signs of nerves on her first home appearance in her new club colours. Reflecting on the occasion, the young gun admitted that hearing her name called out was something she wouldn't forget in a hurry.

"I loved my first run-out at HSV. It was amazing and I loved the experience. It's something I will keep getting used to, but it means everything!"

Despite plenty of positive moments at home against Strathclyde Sirens, Mavericks were frustrated to eventually draw the game, with Masser explaining that communication and options on the ball had been key focuses this week for her side.

"The key focuses this week have been on communication in the group and on court. We need to be clearer when things aren't working and when things are going well too. Recognising that earlier will help us keep developing. We also want to give more options on the ball. We know we can play with confidence, but we need to give multiple options."

Manchester Thunder will be another step up again for the group, who will be bolstered by the return of England pair Razia Quashie and Ellie Rattu. With these two sides meeting in The Headliner at OVO Arena Wembley later this season, Masser is expecting the Mancunians to present her side with a physical challenge on court.

"We know Thunder will bring it to us physically. We need to be confident on the ball and trust in each other. We know we can get out on court and bring it to them, but we need to work as a unit."

The NSL season is less than three weeks away, with intrigue and interest building. Masser is confident that her side can make a fast start to the campaign, explaining that their pre-season fixtures have served as crucial barometers of where they are as a side.

"I feel like we're in a great position to hit the ground running. The vibes in training have been brilliant and we can't wait for that first league game of the season. These pre-season games have really helped us work out where our strengths are on court and what we need to keep working on. Tomorrow will be the same and it's going to be crucial for us as a group so we can aim to hit the ground running at the start of the season."