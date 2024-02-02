TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Trailfinders Women (PWR - Rd 10)

Wing Coreen Grant is expecting a physical encounter, as her side return to league action at home against Trailfinders Women.

The Scotland international has been a potent attacking threat for Saracens Women in the last 18 months, but she is expecting to come up against a strong defensive unit at StoneX.

"⁠We know Trailfinders are going to give us challenging pictures in terms of their aggressive defence and pace in the backs so it’s definitely going to be an exciting contest on home soil. The rivalry of a London Derby definitely gives the match an extra edge."

Saracens secured a comprehensive victory over Giselle Mather's side in their last meeting, with Grant feeling that her side can hit the heights they did in that encounter again this weekend.

"In our last game against Trailfinders we started really well, the physicality was right up there from the off and we haven’t necessarily duplicated that in our games since, so we’ll want to go back to that and make sure we start strong and put out a full 80 minute performance."

Having suffered a first league defeat of the season last time out against Gloucester-Hartpury, Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has shuffled his side ahead of this London Derby.

Up front, McKinley Hunt and Kelsey Clifford continue at prop, with Bryony Field starting at hooker.

In the second-row, Scotland international Louise McMillan comes in to start alongside Georgia Evans.

In the back-row, Sophie de Goede returns to the side, alongside captain Marlie Packer and Poppy Cleall.

Leanne Infante continues at scrum-half, with Amelia MacDougall at 10.

At inside centre, there's a first league appearance of the season for Sarah McKenna, who is named as vice-captain, alongside Sydney Gregson, with Coreen Grant starting on the wing, as she joins Paige Farries and Jess Breach in the back three.

Amongst the replacements, May Campbell, Akina Gondwe and Donna Rose provide the front-row cover, with Emma Taylor and Sharifa Kasolo providing additional firepower for the pack.

Tori Sellors is in line for her first appearance at StoneX, having been named as replacement scrum-half, with Beth Blacklock and Isla Alejandro named as the other backs replacements in the squad.

It's been a strong start to the season for her side, but Grant feels that her side can continue to kick on going into the second half of the campaign.

"⁠I think as a whole we are really happy with the first half of the season. We’ve put down some solid foundations to build on in the second half but as our last game against Gloucester showed, we’ve still got learnings and progress to make. We’ll be going after that hard at the start on this second block."

Saracens Women's Team vs Trailfinders Women:

1.⁠ ⁠McKinley Hunt

2.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field

3.⁠ ⁠⁠Kelsey Clifford

4.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan

5.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans

6.⁠ ⁠⁠Sophie de Goede

7.⁠ ⁠⁠Marlie Packer (Captain)

8.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall

9.⁠ ⁠⁠Leanne Infante

10.⁠ ⁠⁠Amelia MacDougall

11.⁠ ⁠⁠Coreen Grant

12.⁠ ⁠⁠Sarah McKenna (Vice-Captain)

13.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson

14.⁠ ⁠⁠Paige Farries

15.⁠ ⁠⁠Jess Breach

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell

17.⁠ ⁠⁠Akina Gondwe

18.⁠ ⁠⁠Donna Rose

19.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Taylor

20.⁠ ⁠⁠Sharifa Kasolo

21.⁠ ⁠⁠Tori Sellors

22.⁠ ⁠⁠Beth Blacklock

23.⁠ ⁠⁠Isla Alejandro