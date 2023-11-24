Saracens Women announce Extension of Partnership with Cavendish Brooke

Saracens Women are excited to announce the extension of our partnership with Cavendish Brooke for the 2023/24 season.

The Financial Planning Consultants will now enter their fifth season supporting Saracens Women, with their branding on show all around StoneX Stadium as well as on the kit.

The long-standing relationship was one of the first specific partnerships for the Women’s side, and during that time they have enjoyed huge success with three Allianz Premier 15s titles.

Cavendish Brooke is a traditional, forward-thinking firm which has earned a solid reputation in the market place for providing Personal and Corporate financial services.

Lucy Englander, Commercial Director at Saracens is delighted to see the partnership continue once again.

“We are thrilled to have Cavendish Brooke renew their partnership for the fifth season with Saracens Women. This renewal is testament to Cavendish Brooke’s continued support of our Women’s rugby team and their executive decision to only focus on Saracens Women has led the way for other brands to support our women’s teams. Nigel, Cindy and their brilliant team at Cavendish Brooke are such a pleasure to work with and we thank them for their continued support!”

Nigel Goodman and Cindy Griffith from Cavendish Brooke are also thrilled to be continuing the partnership with Saracens Women.

"We are excited to continue supporting Saracens Women, not only an inspirational team of professional athletes but also a group of women empowering the next generation. Saracens Women are at the top of their game, and we are proud to align ourselves with such a successful team both on and off the pitch.”