Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Saracens Women announce Extension of Partnership with Cavendish Brooke

24.11.23
Cavbrooke
Cavendishbrooke Announcement 1x1

Saracens Women are excited to announce the extension of our partnership with Cavendish Brooke for the 2023/24 season.

The Financial Planning Consultants will now enter their fifth season supporting Saracens Women, with their branding on show all around StoneX Stadium as well as on the kit.

The long-standing relationship was one of the first specific partnerships for the Women’s side, and during that time they have enjoyed huge success with three Allianz Premier 15s titles.

Cavendish Brooke is a traditional, forward-thinking firm which has earned a solid reputation in the market place for providing Personal and Corporate financial services.

Lucy Englander, Commercial Director at Saracens is delighted to see the partnership continue once again.

“We are thrilled to have Cavendish Brooke renew their partnership for the fifth season with Saracens Women. This renewal is testament to Cavendish Brooke’s continued support of our Women’s rugby team and their executive decision to only focus on Saracens Women has led the way for other brands to support our women’s teams. Nigel, Cindy and their brilliant team at Cavendish Brooke are such a pleasure to work with and we thank them for their continued support!”

Nigel Goodman and Cindy Griffith from Cavendish Brooke are also thrilled to be continuing the partnership with Saracens Women.

"We are excited to continue supporting Saracens Women, not only an inspirational team of professional athletes but also a group of women empowering the next generation. Saracens Women are at the top of their game, and we are proud to align ourselves with such a successful team both on and off the pitch.”

News

See all news
Jamie1

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Bristol Bears (GPR - Rd 7)

Jamie George says the squad are looking to keep making strides forward as the in-form Saracens Men welcome Bristol Bears to StoneX Stadium on Saturday. Sarries are aiming to make it five wins on the bounce in the Gallagher Premiership and head in to the game with a spring in their step after a memorable […]

24.11.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Pwr Rd2

TEAM NEWS | Trailfinders Women vs Saracens Women (PWR - Rd 2)

Scrum-half Ella Wyrwas is looking for her side to keep building momentum, as they head into a London Derby with Trailfinders Women. Last weekend, Saracens Women secured a thumping victory at StoneX, but they know that Trailfinders will prove to be a tougher test this weekend, after they nearly upset Harlequins Women last Saturday. Wyrwas […]

24.11.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

