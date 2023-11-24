TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Bristol Bears (GPR - Rd 7)

Jamie George says the squad are looking to keep making strides forward as the in-form Saracens Men welcome Bristol Bears to StoneX Stadium on Saturday.

Sarries are aiming to make it five wins on the bounce in the Gallagher Premiership and head in to the game with a spring in their step after a memorable Derby Day victory at The Twickenham Stoop last weekend.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has made four changes to the starting line-up for the visit of the Bears, with two up front and two to the back-line.

Mako Vunipola, Jamie George and Christian Judge will operate in the front-row, and Maro Itoje and Hugh Tizard maintain their second-row partnership.

Tom Willis comes in to the back-row, and he will pack down at the base of the scrum with in-form duo Andy Christie and Billy Vunipola.

Aled Davies starts at scrum-half alongside captain Owen Farrell, and Elliot Daly comes in to the midfield to partner up with Nick Tompkins.

Tom Parton stays on the left wing after an impressive display against Harlequins, whilst Alex Lewington and Alex Goode complete a pacy back-three.

On the bench there is a huge injury boost as Theo McFarland could make his return, and Olly Hartley will be looking to impress again after his try-scoring exploits in the Derby.

George is aware that the Bears will bring threats from all over the pitch on Saturday.

“Bristol are a very good team with superstars throughout their squad. We’ll of course be welcoming Max Malins back which we’re excited about as well!

It’s been a good few weeks for us in terms of performances and we want to keep building to make sure we’re at our best this weekend.”

There are only a handful of tickets remaining, click here to get yours before they're all gone!

Saracens Men team to play Bristol Bears:

1 Mako Vunipola

2 Jamie George

3 Christian Judge

4 Maro Itoje

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Tom Willis

7 Andy Christie

8 Billy Vunipola

9 Aled Davies

10 Owen Farrell (c)

11 Tom Parton

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Elliot Daly

14 Alex Lewington

15 Alex Goode

Replacements:

16 Kapeli Pifeleti

17 Eroni Mawi

18 Alec Clarey

19 Theo McFarland

20 Toby Knight

21 Gareth Simpson

22 Olly Hartley

23 Sean Maitland