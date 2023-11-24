Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Bristol Bears (GPR - Rd 7)

24.11.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Jamie1
Jamie2

Jamie George says the squad are looking to keep making strides forward as the in-form Saracens Men welcome Bristol Bears to StoneX Stadium on Saturday.

Sarries are aiming to make it five wins on the bounce in the Gallagher Premiership and head in to the game with a spring in their step after a memorable Derby Day victory at The Twickenham Stoop last weekend.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has made four changes to the starting line-up for the visit of the Bears, with two up front and two to the back-line.

Mako Vunipola, Jamie George and Christian Judge will operate in the front-row, and Maro Itoje and Hugh Tizard maintain their second-row partnership.

Tom Willis comes in to the back-row, and he will pack down at the base of the scrum with in-form duo Andy Christie and Billy Vunipola.

Aled Davies starts at scrum-half alongside captain Owen Farrell, and Elliot Daly comes in to the midfield to partner up with Nick Tompkins.

Tom Parton stays on the left wing after an impressive display against Harlequins, whilst Alex Lewington and Alex Goode complete a pacy back-three.

On the bench there is a huge injury boost as Theo McFarland could make his return, and Olly Hartley will be looking to impress again after his try-scoring exploits in the Derby.

George is aware that the Bears will bring threats from all over the pitch on Saturday.

“Bristol are a very good team with superstars throughout their squad. We’ll of course be welcoming Max Malins back which we’re excited about as well!

It’s been a good few weeks for us in terms of performances and we want to keep building to make sure we’re at our best this weekend.”

There are only a handful of tickets remaining, click here to get yours before they're all gone!

Saracens Men team to play Bristol Bears:

1 Mako Vunipola

2 Jamie George

3 Christian Judge

4 Maro Itoje

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Tom Willis

7 Andy Christie

8 Billy Vunipola

9 Aled Davies

10 Owen Farrell (c)

11 Tom Parton

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Elliot Daly

14 Alex Lewington

15 Alex Goode

Replacements:

16 Kapeli Pifeleti

17 Eroni Mawi

18 Alec Clarey

19 Theo McFarland

20 Toby Knight

21 Gareth Simpson

22 Olly Hartley

23 Sean Maitland

