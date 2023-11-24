Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Trailfinders Women vs Saracens Women (PWR - Rd 2)

24.11.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Pwr Rd2
Saracens Women V Harlequins Women Allinaz Cup 2023/2024

Scrum-half Ella Wyrwas is looking for her side to keep building momentum, as they head into a London Derby with Trailfinders Women.

Last weekend, Saracens Women secured a thumping victory at StoneX, but they know that Trailfinders will prove to be a tougher test this weekend, after they nearly upset Harlequins Women last Saturday. Wyrwas is expecting a free-flowing encounter this weekend, as she and her side look to showcase their identity as a side.

"We’re expecting Trailfinders to play with a lot of freedom and confidence after a strong start to the season against Harlequins. It's their second game in the PWR and its sort of unknown territory for us, which is really exciting. It’s a great opportunity for us to focus on ourselves this week and really define our identity as a team."

Off the back of last weekend's victory, Wyrwas admitted that there was a real confidence amongst the group.

"There’s a really positive buzz this week, with the full squad having been together for over a week now. The first game of the season is always a bit experimental, with new faces coming in, but we started with a bang which gives us great confidence moving into round two. We showed some real snippets of what we’re about last week. If we can tidy up our discipline and get those last passes to stick, we should be in a great position!"

A week on from a huge opening day victory over Loughborough Lightning, Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has made several changes to the side.

Up front, Akina Gondwe continues at loosehead prop, alongside May Campbell and Kelsey Clifford.

In the second-row, Georgia Evans is joined by Rosie Galligan, who makes her first start since re-joining the club in the summer.

The back-row sees Marlie Packer captain the side, as she is joined by Sophie de Goede and Poppy Cleall in an all-international unit.

It's all change at half-back, with Wyrwas and Zoe Harrison both pulling the strings, having made big impressions off the bench last weekend.

The centre pairing remains the same, with Sophie Bridger and Sydney Gregson continuing their partnership from last weekend, with the other changes to the backline seeing Paige Farries comes in for her Saracens debut in place of Lotte Clapp and Isla Alejandro come in for Coreen Grant on the right wing.

Amongst the replacements, young prop Chloe Flanagan comes into a Saracens league 23 for the first time, with Grace Moore also set for her first league appearance of the season.

Emma Taylor, Leanne Infante and Amelia MacDougall will all be looking to make an impression too, as they prepare to make an impact off the bench this weekend.

For Wyrwas, this will be her first start since returning from WXV and the scrum-half is eager to put what she learnt in England colours into her performances at Saracens.

"It was an unbelievable experience being involved with WXV, and a real learning curve for me getting some more international minutes under my belt. I’m hoping to take everything I’ve learnt over the international period and really start to apply it to my game at club."

 

Saracens Women's Team vs Trailfinders Women:

1. Akina Gondwe

2. May Campbell

3. Kelsey Clifford

4. Georgia Evans

5. Rosie Galligan

6. Sophie de Goede

7. Marlie Packer (Captain)

8. Poppy Cleall

9. Ella Wyrwas

10. Zoe Harrison

11. Paige Farries

12. Sophie Bridger

13. Sydney Gregson

14. Isla Alejandro

15. Jess Breach

Replacements:

16. Bryony Field

17. Chloe Flanagan

18. Donna Rose

19. Emma Taylor

20. Grace Moore

21. Leanne Infante

22. Amelia MacDougall

23. Cara Wardle

