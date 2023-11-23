Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Jess Breach Press Conference Interview

23.11.23
Jess Breq

In a recent press conference, Jess Breach shared her excitement about returning to Sarries after a stint in New Zealand, stating, "It’s really exciting. It was nice to be in New Zealand, but it’s great to be back at Sarries."

Reflecting on her experience transitioning to Saracens, she noted, "Last year was a bit different with me moving to Sarries, but it was a lot better this time." Jess, expressing the team's eagerness to get back to training, emphasised, "All of us were really excited to get back training. We’ve got a great group here, and we’re all focusing on how we can be better from last year."

Addressing the challenges faced in the recent game, Jess acknowledged, "Last week was a good start. There are still lots of improvements that we can make. Getting two yellow cards early wasn’t exactly ideal, but we know we have a lot more to give."

Highlighting the broader impact of the team's performance on the sport, Jess emphasised, "The more people can see us, the more girls and boys will want to get into rugby." Commending the club's efforts to increase visibility, she added, "The club did really well to get a record attendance for an opening league game at StoneX. If we keep kicking on, people are going to want to keep coming, which is really important."

Further emphasising the commitment to grassroots development, Jess spoke about a recent girls' tournament, stating, "We had a girl’s tournament before the match, which was amazing. It’s so important, and they really enjoyed themselves." Expressing the players' collective desire to contribute to the growth of the game, she concluded, "As players, we all want to give back to the game, and if we can do more things like that to help continue to grow it, then that’s amazing."

Cavbrooke

Saracens Women announce Extension of Partnership with Cavendish Brooke

Saracens Women are excited to announce the extension of our partnership with Cavendish Brooke for the 2023/24 season. The Financial Planning Consultants will now enter their fifth season supporting Saracens Women, with their branding on show all around StoneX Stadium as well as on the kit. The long-standing relationship was one of the first specific […]

24.11.23
Jamie1

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Bristol Bears (GPR - Rd 7)

Jamie George says the squad are looking to keep making strides forward as the in-form Saracens Men welcome Bristol Bears to StoneX Stadium on Saturday. Sarries are aiming to make it five wins on the bounce in the Gallagher Premiership and head in to the game with a spring in their step after a memorable […]

24.11.23
Pwr Rd2

TEAM NEWS | Trailfinders Women vs Saracens Women (PWR - Rd 2)

Scrum-half Ella Wyrwas is looking for her side to keep building momentum, as they head into a London Derby with Trailfinders Women. Last weekend, Saracens Women secured a thumping victory at StoneX, but they know that Trailfinders will prove to be a tougher test this weekend, after they nearly upset Harlequins Women last Saturday. Wyrwas […]

24.11.23
