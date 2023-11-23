Jess Breach Press Conference Interview

In a recent press conference, Jess Breach shared her excitement about returning to Sarries after a stint in New Zealand, stating, "It’s really exciting. It was nice to be in New Zealand, but it’s great to be back at Sarries."

Reflecting on her experience transitioning to Saracens, she noted, "Last year was a bit different with me moving to Sarries, but it was a lot better this time." Jess, expressing the team's eagerness to get back to training, emphasised, "All of us were really excited to get back training. We’ve got a great group here, and we’re all focusing on how we can be better from last year."

Addressing the challenges faced in the recent game, Jess acknowledged, "Last week was a good start. There are still lots of improvements that we can make. Getting two yellow cards early wasn’t exactly ideal, but we know we have a lot more to give."

Highlighting the broader impact of the team's performance on the sport, Jess emphasised, "The more people can see us, the more girls and boys will want to get into rugby." Commending the club's efforts to increase visibility, she added, "The club did really well to get a record attendance for an opening league game at StoneX. If we keep kicking on, people are going to want to keep coming, which is really important."

Further emphasising the commitment to grassroots development, Jess spoke about a recent girls' tournament, stating, "We had a girl’s tournament before the match, which was amazing. It’s so important, and they really enjoyed themselves." Expressing the players' collective desire to contribute to the growth of the game, she concluded, "As players, we all want to give back to the game, and if we can do more things like that to help continue to grow it, then that’s amazing."