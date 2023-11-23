Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
PRESS NOTES | Alex Austerberry (PWR Rd-2)

23.11.23
Aa R2 Press
2t7a5759

Ahead of Saturday’s first league encounter with Trailfinders Women, Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry spoke to the press about the development of his side in the early stages of the season.

Reflecting on last weekend’s victory over Loughborough Lightning, the DoR was particularly pleased with the defensive strength shown by his side, as they continued their good form from the Allianz Cup.

“It’s always difficult to integrate in a lot of people who haven’t been with you for most of pre-season. To hit the ground running with a performance like that was a real display of character. We were under the pump in the first ten minutes, but our defensive display was absolutely fantastic. It’s not just Saturday’s game, the cup run was brilliant as well and we’ve given ourselves a really good platform to build from.”

Canadian captain Sophie de Goede picked up the Player of the Match award and Austerberry was quick to highlight her impact on the group.

“She was fantastic in her first spell, and she’s shown her quality in the last couple of years. We’re excited to have her back. She’s the same as so many of the players in this group; she’s a brilliant player but she wants to get better. That’s a real driving force for us this season. If everyone is pushing each other, you can get to some special heights.”

The other standout from the opening day was the performance of teenage fly-half Amelia MacDougall. A product of the Oakland College Pathway, Austerberry heaped praise on the talented youngster and the staff involved in the pathway.

“Credit to Niamh McHugh, Lewis Sones and everyone with one our pathway. Amelia deserves a lot of credit too. She’s established herself really quickly in a tough group. She performed really well in the cup and then picked up a little hip issue. But she bounced back from that and to step in for a league debut at home against an opposition like Loughborough was superb. There’s places for her to grow and learn, but to play like she did is a real testament to her ability and her character. It’s only the start of her journey and there’s so much more to come. For an 18-year-old to come in and play like that is superb. We’ve had Chloe Flanagan come in and prove herself this season too. To see your young players make that step up and show what they can do so quickly is so exciting.”

Trailfinders may be a new team this season, but they’ve already shown they can match it with the best. They ran Harlequins close in last weekend’s opening round and put Saracens under significant pressure in the cup a few weeks ago too. Austerberry took the time to credit their development in a short period of time and admitted that he was relishing being part of a new London Derby this weekend.

“There’s one thing you can always say about Giselle Mather and that is that she will always get a team competitive from the off. Fair credit to them, they’ve had a few months to pull together a very talented group of players who understand the landscape of the league. We’ve seen that they will be competitive second-hand but also first-hand from the cup match we played there. I’ve got no doubt that they will be looking to reach the highest of heights. It’s a new London Derby, but the quality they have is there for all to see.”

Cavbrooke

Saracens Women announce Extension of Partnership with Cavendish Brooke

Saracens Women are excited to announce the extension of our partnership with Cavendish Brooke for the 2023/24 season. The Financial Planning Consultants will now enter their fifth season supporting Saracens Women, with their branding on show all around StoneX Stadium as well as on the kit. The long-standing relationship was one of the first specific […]

24.11.23
Jamie1

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Bristol Bears (GPR - Rd 7)

Jamie George says the squad are looking to keep making strides forward as the in-form Saracens Men welcome Bristol Bears to StoneX Stadium on Saturday. Sarries are aiming to make it five wins on the bounce in the Gallagher Premiership and head in to the game with a spring in their step after a memorable […]

24.11.23
Pwr Rd2

TEAM NEWS | Trailfinders Women vs Saracens Women (PWR - Rd 2)

Scrum-half Ella Wyrwas is looking for her side to keep building momentum, as they head into a London Derby with Trailfinders Women. Last weekend, Saracens Women secured a thumping victory at StoneX, but they know that Trailfinders will prove to be a tougher test this weekend, after they nearly upset Harlequins Women last Saturday. Wyrwas […]

24.11.23
