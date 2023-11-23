Carmen Tremelling signs for Saracens Women

Saracens Women are pleased to confirm the arrival of talented forward Carmen Tremelling from Warriors Women.

With the ability to play across the front-row, Tremelling's arrival boosts Alex Austerberry's side in a key position, following the start of the Allianz PWR season.

The Director of Rugby feels that Tremelling's ability around the park sometimes goes under the radar, but expressed his excitement at where she can take her game to in Sarries colours.

"Carmen is a player that was always very tough to play against. She goes under the radar a bit, but the quality of her work speaks for itself. She's really versatile in terms of being able to play across the front-row and we're really excited to see where we can help her maximise her unbelievable potential. We're really looking forward to seeing her develop and her future at the club."

Tremelling admitted that she's looking forward to getting stuck in for her new club, in an incredibly welcoming environment.

"I'm really pleased to be joining a warm and welcoming environment. After the sudden collapse of Worcester, Sarries have been really supportive in accommodating me joining mid- season. It's made the transition a lot easier and I'm really excited for the opportunity."