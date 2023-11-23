Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners

Carmen Tremelling signs for Saracens Women

23.11.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Tremelling Signs
18th Feb 23, Premier15s Warriors Women Vs Exeter Chiefs

Saracens Women are pleased to confirm the arrival of talented forward Carmen Tremelling from Warriors Women.

With the ability to play across the front-row, Tremelling's arrival boosts Alex Austerberry's side in a key position, following the start of the Allianz PWR season.

The Director of Rugby feels that Tremelling's ability around the park sometimes goes under the radar, but expressed his excitement at where she can take her game to in Sarries colours.

"Carmen is a player that was always very tough to play against. She goes under the radar a bit, but the quality of her work speaks for itself. She's really versatile in terms of being able to play across the front-row and we're really excited to see where we can help her maximise her unbelievable potential. We're really looking forward to seeing her develop and her future at the club."

Tremelling admitted that she's looking forward to getting stuck in for her new club, in an incredibly welcoming environment.

"I'm really pleased to be joining a warm and welcoming environment. After the sudden collapse of Worcester, Sarries have been really supportive in accommodating me joining mid- season. It's made the transition a lot easier and I'm really excited for the opportunity."

