Saracens Women secure services of Paige Ferries

Saracens Women can today announce that Canadian international winger Paige Ferries has joined the club from Warriors Women.

One of the deadliest finishers in the game, Farries has shown that her strength and speed in the wide channels are enough to cause multiple headaches for opposition defences.

She scored two exceptional tries for Warriors Women at StoneX last season, to give the Saracens fans a taste of what they can expect from their latest recruit.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is delighted to have secured the services of Farries in North London.

"Paige is someone we've seen on the international scene and domestic scene. She's scored a fair few tries against us in the past! She manages space really well and has the ability to beat people with her footwork. She's also a really strong defender and I have no doubt she is going to be a great addition to our back-three unit. It's sad to have seen what happened at Worcester but I'm really pleased that we are able to give Paige this opportunity going forward."

Farries admitted that after the initial shock of losing Warriors Women whilst she was on international duty, she had found a spark again since arriving at Saracens.

"It's been a whirlwind return back to the UK. The dissolution of Warriors has flipped life on its head a bit. But coming to Saracens has put a spring back in my step. I'm excited for the season and know that it this will be a great place to continue my development in my career."