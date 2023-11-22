Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Saracens Women secure services of Paige Ferries

22.11.23
Farries
England V Canada: Wxv1 Dunedin

Saracens Women can today announce that Canadian international winger Paige Ferries has joined the club from Warriors Women.

One of the deadliest finishers in the game, Farries has shown that her strength and speed in the wide channels are enough to cause multiple headaches for opposition defences.

She scored two exceptional tries for Warriors Women at StoneX last season, to give the Saracens fans a taste of what they can expect from their latest recruit.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is delighted to have secured the services of Farries in North London.

"Paige is someone we've seen on the international scene and domestic scene. She's scored a fair few tries against us in the past! She manages space really well and has the ability to beat people with her footwork. She's also a really strong defender and I have no doubt she is going to be a great addition to our back-three unit. It's sad to have seen what happened at Worcester but I'm really pleased that we are able to give Paige this opportunity going forward."

Farries admitted that after the initial shock of losing Warriors Women whilst she was on international duty, she had found a spark again since arriving at Saracens.

"It's been a whirlwind return back to the UK. The dissolution of Warriors has flipped life on its head a bit. But coming to Saracens has put a spring back in my step. I'm excited for the season and know that it this will be a great place to continue my development in my career."

Tremelling Signs

Carmen Tremelling signs for Saracens Women

Saracens Women are pleased to confirm the arrival of talented forward Carmen Tremelling from Warriors Women. With the ability to play across the front-row, Tremelling's arrival boosts Alex Austerberry's side in a key position, following the start of the Allianz PWR season. The Director of Rugby feels that Tremelling's ability around the park sometimes goes […]

23.11.23
Sellors

Saracens Women Sign Tori Sellors

Saracens Women are thrilled to confirm the arrival of talented young scrum-half Tori Sellors. Sellors was previously part of Warriors Women, having started her rugby journey at just 6 years old in Sevenoaks and has representative honours with England U20s. A scrum-half with plenty of zip and spark in her game, Sellors will add further […]

21.11.23
