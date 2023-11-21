Saracens Women Sign Tori Sellors

Saracens Women are thrilled to confirm the arrival of talented young scrum-half Tori Sellors.

Sellors was previously part of Warriors Women, having started her rugby journey at just 6 years old in Sevenoaks and has representative honours with England U20s.

A scrum-half with plenty of zip and spark in her game, Sellors will add further depth at scrum-half for Alex Austerberry's side, as she continues to learn and develop.

The young gun was quick to highlight how welcome she had been made to feel in North London since arriving.

"The sudden loss of Worcester Warriors was incredibly difficult for all of us. However, I'm so pleased to be at Saracens and am super excited to embark on a new journey with the club. The Saracens family have been exceptionally welcoming and I look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead."

Director of Rugby Austerberry is delighted to have secured the signing of Sellors, feeling that she can take her game to another level by learning from the likes of Leanne Infante and Ella Wyrwas.

"Tori is an exceptional young talent. She has a great skillset and manages games incredibly well. We have a quality positional group at 9 this season and we really feel that she can have a continued accelerated growth being involved with the players that are in that position. We're really excited for the depth that we're building in that position. Her time in Worcester ended in terrible circumstances, but I really hope that this next period of Tori's career will be one that she will be able to remember with fondness."