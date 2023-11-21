Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners

Saracens Women Sign Tori Sellors

21.11.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Sellors
Saracens V Loughborough Lightningallianz Pwr2023/2024

Saracens Women are thrilled to confirm the arrival of talented young scrum-half Tori Sellors.

Sellors was previously part of Warriors Women, having started her rugby journey at just 6 years old in Sevenoaks and has representative honours with England U20s.

A scrum-half with plenty of zip and spark in her game, Sellors will add further depth at scrum-half for Alex Austerberry's side, as she continues to learn and develop.

The young gun was quick to highlight how welcome she had been made to feel in North London since arriving.

"The sudden loss of Worcester Warriors was incredibly difficult for all of us. However, I'm so pleased to be at Saracens and am super excited to embark on a new journey with the club. The Saracens family have been exceptionally welcoming and I look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead."

Director of Rugby Austerberry is delighted to have secured the signing of Sellors, feeling that she can take her game to another level by learning from the likes of Leanne Infante and Ella Wyrwas.

"Tori is an exceptional young talent. She has a great skillset and manages games incredibly well. We have a quality positional group at 9 this season and we really feel that she can have a continued accelerated growth being involved with the players that are in that position. We're really excited for the depth that we're building in that position. Her time in Worcester ended in terrible circumstances, but I really hope that this next period of Tori's career will be one that she will be able to remember with fondness."

News

Loz1

INJURY UPDATE | Post Harlequins (A)

Following Saturday’s victory over Harlequins at The Twickenham Stoop, we can now provide further clarity on those who have recently sustained injuries. Ben Earl Damaged his Meniscus, has had surgery on Tuesday and is looking to return in around six to eight weeks. Alex Lozowski Has suffered an ACL injury, will have surgery next week […]

21.11.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Gondwe Signs

Saracens Women Confirm Signing of Akina Gondwe

Saracens Women are delighted to confirm that Akina Gondwe has joined the club permanently, after an initial loan period. The talented prop made her first start for the club on Saturday against Loughborough Lightning and has continued to show that her experience will be vital for the side this season. Having initially joined on loan […]

20.11.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

