INJURY UPDATE | Post Harlequins (A)

Following Saturday’s victory over Harlequins at The Twickenham Stoop, we can now provide further clarity on those who have recently sustained injuries.

Ben Earl

Damaged his Meniscus, has had surgery on Tuesday and is looking to return in around six to eight weeks.

Alex Lozowski

Has suffered an ACL injury, will have surgery next week to determine the severity.

Elliot Daly

Pulled out of Saturday’s match as a precaution and is back in full training.

Callum Hunter-Hill

Has had surgery and is expected to return in around four months.