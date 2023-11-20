Saracens Women Confirm Signing of Akina Gondwe

Saracens Women are delighted to confirm that Akina Gondwe has joined the club permanently, after an initial loan period.

The talented prop made her first start for the club on Saturday against Loughborough Lightning and has continued to show that her experience will be vital for the side this season.

Having initially joined on loan from Warriors Women, Gondwe expressed a mixture of sadness at what had occurred in Worcester, as well as her eagerness to kick on in North London.

“It’s been a crazy couple of weeks, from losing Worcester to arriving at Saracens. I'm sad to lose a club that's been home for so long but equally I'm excited for the future with Saracens and where I can take my career from here.”

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is thrilled to have secured the services of the top-quality prop in Saracens colours.

“Akina is an experienced player. She’s really powerful and has put us under a lot of pressure at scrum time in the past. She’s a player we’ve always admired and it’s fantastic to have her in the group, with the quality and ability around the park that she has. It’s heartbreaking what has happened in Worcester and some great people have been affected, but I’m pleased that we have been able to give Akina this opportunity to continue her career in North London.”