Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Quashie and Rattu named in Roses Squad for South Africa Series

20.11.23
Roses Selection
Saracens Mavericks pair Razia Quashie and Ellie Rattu have both been named in the Vitality Roses squad for the upcoming test series against South Africa.

A squad of 14 players have been selected to represent England in the team’s first home international series since winning a historic Netball World Cup silver medal.

The Vitality Netball International Series between the Vitality Roses and South Africa’s SPAR Proteas will take place in Manchester and Nottingham on 5, 9 and 10 December.

Five of the team who helped take England to their first-ever Netball World Cup Final feature in Jess Thirlby’s squad.

Vitality Roses Head Coach Jess Thirlby commented: “We’ve been looking forward to this home series since the summer and whilst we’ve already been incredibly busy since the success of the World Cup campaign competing in an away series in New Zealand and the recent Fast5, there is nothing like playing at home.

“The selected squad certainly looks and feels different, bringing a new energy and dynamic as we look to strengthen existing talent whilst uncovering new potential. Not only do we have the continuity of some of our World Cup silver medallists in Fran, Eleanor, Imogen, Funmi and Olivia joined by World Cup reserves Halimat and Amy, but we also see the inclusion of senior and experienced players in Sasha, Razia and Hannah as well as bright, young talent who are beginning to assert themselves amongst the squad in Alicia, Ellie, Berri and Jayda. For selection to be so tough so soon after a World Cup campaign signals the improving depth which is much needed for future success on the world stage.

“We are very aware of the strength of the current talent in the South Africa team and most of their squad remains unchanged from the World Cup. They will arrive sharp off the back of their series against Australia and I’m sure will be looking to challenge us closely. With both sides having not met at the World Cup and with some great contests in the Quad event earlier this year, the series is set to give our new look team the perfect challenge we need so early in this new cycle and provide us with plenty of insight ahead of the Nations Cup campaign in January.”

Sellors

Saracens Women Sign Tori Sellors

Saracens Women are thrilled to confirm the arrival of talented young scrum-half Tori Sellors. Sellors was previously part of Warriors Women, having started her rugby journey at just 6 years old in Sevenoaks and has representative honours with England U20s. A scrum-half with plenty of zip and spark in her game, Sellors will add further […]

21.11.23
Loz1

INJURY UPDATE | Post Harlequins (A)

Following Saturday’s victory over Harlequins at The Twickenham Stoop, we can now provide further clarity on those who have recently sustained injuries. Ben Earl Damaged his Meniscus, has had surgery on Tuesday and is looking to return in around six to eight weeks. Alex Lozowski Has suffered an ACL injury, will have surgery next week […]

21.11.23
Gondwe Signs

Saracens Women Confirm Signing of Akina Gondwe

Saracens Women are delighted to confirm that Akina Gondwe has joined the club permanently, after an initial loan period. The talented prop made her first start for the club on Saturday against Loughborough Lightning and has continued to show that her experience will be vital for the side this season. Having initially joined on loan […]

20.11.23
