Saracens Women Mark 35th Anniversary

Saracens are delighted to confirm that we will be celebrating the 35th anniversary of our women's team throughout the 2023/24 season.

From humble beginnings at Bramley Road, to celebrating the tenth season since permanently moving to StoneX Stadium this year, it's set to be a big season for the club on and off the field.

As the oldest club in Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby and one of the first women's sides to have taken to the pitch, Saracens can lay claim to being the most successful women's side in the country, having won 15 league titles and 10 cup titles, as well as producing a huge amount of world-class players and people throughout the years.

Across the season, the club will be looking to mark and celebrate the history of our women's side, as well as the iconic moments and players from throughout the last 35 years.

As part of these celebrations, the club will be undertaking a body of work to collate members of our 'Women's 100 Club,' as we look to mark the current and former players who have made over 100 appearances for the first team.

Additionally, the club will be looking to mark and celebrate every player who has captained their country whilst playing for Saracens Women, as we look to highlight the incredible success of our women's team throughout the years.

Throughout the season, Saracens will also be looking back at some of the iconic moments, players and people from the last 35 years, with a series of videos and written pieces charting the history of the club and the key names who played a role in getting the club to where it is today.

As part of the landmark celebrations throughout the season, the club will also be looking to engage with current and former players, as we celebrate all those who have made Saracens Women the team that it is.

CEO Lucy Wray is thrilled to be able to formally launch the season-long celebrations, as she paid tribute to the people who have contributed so much to the team over the last 35 years.

“Women’s rugby is about to start an incredibly exciting chapter with the launch of the PWR (Premiership Women’s Rugby) and a broadcast contract on TNT. As Saracens celebrates our women’s side's 35th anniversary, you can’t help thinking about all the incredible people on and off the pitch who have fought to shine a light on women’s rugby and make our Sarries team so successful for the past 35 years. It is an honour for me to be a small part of the journey with our amazing players of today who inspire me and so many young girls just starting this wonderful sport. Women’s rugby players still juggle with the many complexities of the road to professionalisation, but the road is getting far shorter and that is thanks to the determination of all those women’s players of the past 35 years.”

Those thoughts are echoed by Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry, who is relishing the chance for the club to celebrate the history of the women's side and to mark the inspiring individuals who helped put the club on the map.

"Saracens has a rich and long history in the women's game. It is by some stretch now the oldest club in the Premiership and in recent years, we've had great success on the field and tremendous growth and development off of it. Ever since its conception, Saracens has been pushing boundaries, driving performance and being true pioneers of not just women's rugby, but of rugby and sport as a whole.

The club truly is built on the shoulders of giants and the immense efforts and commitment of what was initially was a few founders, to the efforts of hundreds of truly outstanding individuals. I have had the honour of hearing many of the legends of the English game and in some cases of the world game, recount stories of the trials and tribulations of their time at Saracens. What always comes across, is their immense pride, the privilege it was to represent and help drive the club forward, and the wonderful memories they all made. It is more than a club; it is a family. A family made up of remarkable human beings, who also were very good rugby players and who fought to make Saracens the club it is today. It is truly a great honour to be associated with this club and I will continue to strive to contribute in the same way those who have gone before did. The bar they've set is extremely high.

35 years of great success, wonderful memories and where the game is now is thanks to their vision, bravery, drive and in some cases, the sheer determination to make things better and to make Saracens better. It is quite remarkable and illustrates the depth of connection and caring, that wherever you are in the world, there will be a Saracen who is willing to share their expertise and knowledge with you. It's difficult to put into words how much those who have gone before have done for the club and the game. The last 35 years have been filled with ground breakers, who have consistently strived for excellence and provided an inspiration for so many today. We're thrilled to be celebrating them and the history of our club this year."