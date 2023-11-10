Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Andy Christie puts pen to paper on new contract

10.11.23
Christie1
Christie2

Saracens is excited to confirm that Andy Christie has signed a new long-term contract at the club.

The Scotland international, who has firmly established himself as a first-team regular over the last year will remain at StoneX Stadium for the foreseeable future after committing to the Men in Black.

The 24-year-old has already made 76 appearances for the club after making his debut during the 2018/19 campaign, heavily featuring in the back-row alongside the likes of Ben Earl, Billy Vunipola and Theo McFarland.

His energetic displays have also gained him recognition on the international stage, with five Scotland caps to his name.

He returned from a broken arm which ruled him out of the Rugby World Cup in time for the start of the Gallagher Premiership campaign, and has already scored two tries as Sarries continue their push to defend their title.

Christie says there is nowhere he would rather be after putting pen to paper.

"Representing this club is one of the biggest privileges of my life. Saracens is my home, I love the club, I love the group and I’m excited to be a part of it going forward.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is delighted that Christie has signed a new deal.

“Andy is another academy graduate of ours that we are very proud of. He is a very popular member of our group who we believe has an incredibly bright future.

He has become a very influential player for us and at just 24 we are very excited to see him progress over the coming years.”

