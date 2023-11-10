Andy Christie puts pen to paper on new contract

Saracens is excited to confirm that Andy Christie has signed a new long-term contract at the club.

The Scotland international, who has firmly established himself as a first-team regular over the last year will remain at StoneX Stadium for the foreseeable future after committing to the Men in Black.

The 24-year-old has already made 76 appearances for the club after making his debut during the 2018/19 campaign, heavily featuring in the back-row alongside the likes of Ben Earl, Billy Vunipola and Theo McFarland.

His energetic displays have also gained him recognition on the international stage, with five Scotland caps to his name.

He returned from a broken arm which ruled him out of the Rugby World Cup in time for the start of the Gallagher Premiership campaign, and has already scored two tries as Sarries continue their push to defend their title.

Christie says there is nowhere he would rather be after putting pen to paper.

"Representing this club is one of the biggest privileges of my life. Saracens is my home, I love the club, I love the group and I’m excited to be a part of it going forward.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is delighted that Christie has signed a new deal.

“Andy is another academy graduate of ours that we are very proud of. He is a very popular member of our group who we believe has an incredibly bright future.

He has become a very influential player for us and at just 24 we are very excited to see him progress over the coming years.”