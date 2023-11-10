Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners

SSA Quiz Night!

10.11.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Fans1
Fans2

We're excited to be hosting the Saracens Supporters Association Quiz Night at StoneX Stadium on Wednesday 29th November!

There will be players from all three teams in attendance, and, as always,  there will be fantastic prizes for the first, second and third placed teams.

Date: Wednesday 29th November

Venue: The Park in The 1876 Stand

7.00pm - Doors Open

7:00pm - Food will be available to buy - the famous Saracens curry, with veggie/vegan options available. £10 per serving.

8:00pm - Quiz starts (estimated end time 10:00pm)

The bar will be open until 10.30pm with The Park closing at 11.00pm

Ticket price: £5 per person or £30 per team (teams limited to a maximum of 6 but you don't need a full table to book, we can help pair you up with other people to make up a team)

HOW  TO BUY YOUR TICKET(S) 

We would ask that you please pay for your quiz tickets in advance by sending the appropriate amount via PayPal, using the Friends and Family or Personal option, to accounts@saracenssupporters.org and put 'Quiz' in the payment reference

[Please note that it is very important that the Friends and Family or Personal options are selected when making payments. 

 If you can't make it to the quiz, you can still take part in the Raffle - you will be helping to raise money for the Foundation and you could win one of our fabulous prizes. Details of some of the prizes and how to buy the raffle tickets will come out next week.  

For those of you coming, you can also buy raffle tickets on the night

 We look forward to seeing you there and to some great quizzing!

