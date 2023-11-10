SSA Quiz Night!

We're excited to be hosting the Saracens Supporters Association Quiz Night at StoneX Stadium on Wednesday 29th November!

There will be players from all three teams in attendance, and, as always, there will be fantastic prizes for the first, second and third placed teams.

Date: Wednesday 29th November

Venue: The Park in The 1876 Stand

7.00pm - Doors Open

7:00pm - Food will be available to buy - the famous Saracens curry, with veggie/vegan options available. £10 per serving.

8:00pm - Quiz starts (estimated end time 10:00pm)

The bar will be open until 10.30pm with The Park closing at 11.00pm

Ticket price: £5 per person or £30 per team (teams limited to a maximum of 6 but you don't need a full table to book, we can help pair you up with other people to make up a team)

HOW TO BUY YOUR TICKET(S)

We would ask that you please pay for your quiz tickets in advance by sending the appropriate amount via PayPal, using the Friends and Family or Personal option, to accounts@saracenssupporters.org and put 'Quiz' in the payment reference

[Please note that it is very important that the Friends and Family or Personal options are selected when making payments.

If you can't make it to the quiz, you can still take part in the Raffle - you will be helping to raise money for the Foundation and you could win one of our fabulous prizes. Details of some of the prizes and how to buy the raffle tickets will come out next week.

For those of you coming, you can also buy raffle tickets on the night

We look forward to seeing you there and to some great quizzing!