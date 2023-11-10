TEAM NEWS | Newcastle Falcons v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 5)

Theo Dan is itching to get back in to action for Saracens ahead of his first start of the season against Newcastle Falcons on Sunday.

The hooker, who shone throughout the Rugby World Cup came off the bench in the bonus-point win over Leicester last weekend, but will be in the thick of the action from the off at Kingston Park.

Sarries head up North looking to make it three wins in a row after impressive victories against Gloucester and Leicester, and Director of Rugby Mark McCall has freshened up the starting XV with a number of World Cup stars away for their rest period.

Eroni Mawi, Dan and Alec Clarey start in an athletic front-row, with Callum Hunter-Hill and Hugh Tizard given the reigns at lineout time in the second-row.

There is a debut for summer signing Juan Martin Gonzalez who will run out in a Saracens shirt for the first time, and he joins Andy Christie and Tom Willis at the base of the scrum.

Ivan van Zyl starts a Premiership match for the first time this season at scrum-half, with captain Alex Goode moving to fly-half.

Nick Tompkins and Alex Lozowski once again are in the midfield, and an exciting back-three of Alex Lewington, Sean Maitland and Elliot Daly will look to light up the North East in the wide channels.

On the bench there could be another Argentinian debut, as Lucio Cinti will be aiming to make an impact when called upon for his maiden Saracens appearance.

Dan says the squad are looking to build on their back-to-back victories.

“It’s great to be back with the boys at Sarries. We’re pleased with two good performances against Leicester and Gloucester, and now we’re looking forward to a tough game this weekend and hopefully another win to keep the momentum going.”

Saracens Men team to play Newcastle Falcons:

1 Eroni Mawi

2 Theo Dan

3 Alec Clarey

4 Callum Hunter-Hill

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Juan Martin Gonzalez

7 Andy Christie

8 Tom Willis

9 Ivan van Zyl

10 Alex Goode (c)

11 Alex Lewington

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Alex Lozowski

14 Sean Maitland

15 Elliot Daly

Replacements:

16 James Hadfield

17 Tom West

18 Christian Judge

19 Ollie Stonham

20 Billy Vunipola

21 Gareth Simpson

22 Manu Vunipola

23 Lucio Cinti

Players Unavailable for selection:

Post Rugby World Cup rest period:

Marco Riccioni, Owen Farrell, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl.

Unavailable:

Mako Vunipola, Nick Isiekwe, Tom Woolstencroft, Ollie Hoskins, Ralph Adams-Hale, Cameron Boon, Josh Hallett, Ben Harris, Theo McFarland, Rotimi Segun.