Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Gallagher Premiership Round 12 Confirmed

09.11.23


Exe2
Exe1

Round 12 of Gallagher Premiership Rugby, taking place on January 26-28, looks set to a blockbuster weekend of Premiership action with four of the five matches being shown on TNT Sports.

Saracens take on top-of-the-table Exeter Chiefs, with kick off at 17:30 on Saturday January 27th.  The heavyweight clash promises to be an intriguing watch for TNT viewers as a star-studded Saracens squad face a young and exciting Chiefs side who have set the pace at the start of the 2023/24 season.

Round 12 will also see Premiership Rugby and its clubs celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month, working together with local International Gay Rugby (IGR) clubs and receiving support from Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign to show that our sport is for all. Full details will be announced at a later date.

The fixtures for Round 12 of Gallagher Premiership Rugby are as follows:

Friday 26 January 2024

19:45 – Harlequins v Leicester Tigers (TNT Sports)

Saturday 27 January 2024

14:00 – Northampton Saints v Newcastle Falcons (PRTV Live)

15:05 – Bristol Bears v Bath Rugby (TNT Sports)

17:30 – Saracens v Exeter Chiefs (TNT Sports)

Sunday 28 January 2024

15:00 – Gloucester Rugby v Sale Sharks (TNT Sports)

 



Mark1

Press Notes | McCall excited for Falcons test

Director of Rugby Mark McCall says has been very impressed with Newcastle Falcons so far this season as he prepares to face them on Sunday in the next round of the Gallagher Premiership. The Men in Black take on the Falcons at Kingston Park this weekend and will be looking to make it three wins […]

08.11.23


Tv Stream

TNT Sports to Stream Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby

Allianz Premiership Women’s Rugby will be shown on TNT Sports in a landmark agreement that will see more than 20 matches broadcast live on linear and digital platforms this season. Representing an exciting new era in women’s rugby, the multi-year deal kicks off on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+ on Saturday 18 November. TNT Sports’ coverage […]

08.11.23



