Gallagher Premiership Round 12 Confirmed

Round 12 of Gallagher Premiership Rugby, taking place on January 26-28, looks set to a blockbuster weekend of Premiership action with four of the five matches being shown on TNT Sports.

Saracens take on top-of-the-table Exeter Chiefs, with kick off at 17:30 on Saturday January 27th. The heavyweight clash promises to be an intriguing watch for TNT viewers as a star-studded Saracens squad face a young and exciting Chiefs side who have set the pace at the start of the 2023/24 season.

Round 12 will also see Premiership Rugby and its clubs celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month, working together with local International Gay Rugby (IGR) clubs and receiving support from Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign to show that our sport is for all. Full details will be announced at a later date.

The fixtures for Round 12 of Gallagher Premiership Rugby are as follows:

Friday 26 January 2024

19:45 – Harlequins v Leicester Tigers (TNT Sports)

Saturday 27 January 2024

14:00 – Northampton Saints v Newcastle Falcons (PRTV Live)

15:05 – Bristol Bears v Bath Rugby (TNT Sports)

17:30 – Saracens v Exeter Chiefs (TNT Sports)

Sunday 28 January 2024

15:00 – Gloucester Rugby v Sale Sharks (TNT Sports)