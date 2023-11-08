Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Press Notes | McCall excited for Falcons test

08.11.23

08.11.23
In association with
City Index City Index



Director of Rugby Mark McCall says has been very impressed with Newcastle Falcons so far this season as he prepares to face them on Sunday in the next round of the Gallagher Premiership.

The Men in Black take on the Falcons at Kingston Park this weekend and will be looking to make it three wins on the bounce as they aim to climb the table.

Firstly, he was asked about the World Cup stars and when they can expect to be rested.

“There are some bangs and bruises as always but we’ll assess them as the week goes on.

Over the next few weeks everyone will get a week off. Everyone knows their individual plans, we need to make sure that those who had a heavy physical and emotional load are looked after.

We gave them the option to choose what suited them and their families so they all know what the schedule looks like.

It says a lot about them, they’ve always been wanting to come back straight away and have thrown themselves back in.

There is a trust between them and us that we’ll look after them, but last week it was great to have them and they all played very well.

This season is unique with it being an 18 game competition. To have 13 players away from the club since June and in different systems is a challenge of course but as always, it’s on to the next job for us.”

The Falcons are yet to register a win so far this season but McCall is aware of their significant threat.

“I’ve been really impressed with Newcastle so far this season. They have played some great rugby and their attack in particular has really developed.

We all know about their world class finishers so we know we’re in for a really tough match on Sunday.”

He was also quizzed on the wins over Gloucester and Leicester to see which one he preferred, and how he will select a matchday 23 with such strength in depth at StoneX Stadium.

“I liked them both! What I saw in both performances was some real Saracens DNA, in terms of the energy that we want, the work ethic and the extra effort everyone put in. From now on we want to keep getting better.

In time there will be great competition for places. We rotate regularly and give players opportunities, so when it comes to the selection meetings it will be a difficult task, but that is very exciting.”

