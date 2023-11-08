TNT Sports to Stream Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby

Allianz Premiership Women’s Rugby will be shown on TNT Sports in a landmark agreement that will see more than 20 matches broadcast live on linear and digital platforms this season.

Representing an exciting new era in women’s rugby, the multi-year deal kicks off on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+ on Saturday 18 November.

TNT Sports’ coverage of Premiership Women’s Rugby will showcase the best of women’s rugby, broadcasting one match each weekend this season, as well as both semi-finals and the final (22 June 2024).

The live action will be complemented by extensive and unrivalled coverage on discovery+ and the TNT Sports App, offering video highlights, match reports, and in-depth interviews, ensuring fans have access to the most up-to-date goings-on in Premiership Women’s Rugby, enabling rugby fans to meet and learn more about the stars of the sport.

The re-launched competition will feature nine sides from across the country for the 2023-24 season – Bristol Bears, Exeter Chiefs, last year’s champions Gloucester Hartpury, Harlequins, Leicester Tigers, Loughborough Lightning, Sale Sharks, Saracens and Trailfinders Women. This league will feature the best players in English rugby including Saracens Women's own Marlie Packer, as well as Abby Dow and Zoe Aldcroft and world stars like Beatrice Rigoni, who has signed for Sale Sharks and both USA and Canada captains Kate Zackary and Sophie de Goede, who has returned to StoneX Stadium this season.

Belinda Moore, Chief Executive of Premiership Women's Rugby said: "This is a pivotal moment in the history of women's club rugby in England, as we will see at least 21 Premiership Women's Rugby matches broadcast live on TNT Sports and discovery+ this season.

"For the first time, this ground-breaking partnership with TNT Sports will allow us to create an appointment to view each weekend for our fans and clubs, fundamentally changing the profile of the league. Research from the Women's Sports Trust shows there are 1.5 million committed women's rugby fans in the UK, which shows the potential of this partnership.

"We know the standard of rugby played in Premiership Women's Rugby is exceptional and over the coming season, a huge number of people will enjoy their first taste of the League, to share our passion for the competition.

"We are ambitious to deliver significant growth in women's rugby in England as we head towards Women’s World Cup 2025 and this partnership with TNT Sports will help us deliver that goal."

Scott Young, SVP Content & Production at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “We are delighted to able to bring live coverage of arguably the best women’s domestic rugby competition in the world to TNT Sports viewers.

“There are many stories to be told across women’s rugby and we are delighted to partner with Premiership Women’s Rugby to tell these stories with a fresh approach that reflects the family-friendly, competitive nature of the competition.”

Upcoming matches selected for live broadcast coverage beyond the first week of the season will be publicised via the digital and social platforms of Premiership Women’s Rugby and TNT Sports in due course.

The re-branded Premiership Women’s Rugby competition replaces Premier 15s which originally launched in 2017. The contract for the rights to broadcast Premiership Women’s Rugby was agreed between TNT Sports and the Women’s Sport Group and strengthens its rugby portfolio with live Premiership Rugby and European Club Rugby competitions also screened on its platforms during the 2023/24 season.